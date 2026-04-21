Savannah Guthrie's Quiet Life Of Luxury: Inside The Lavish Lifestyle Of NBC's Morning Show Queen

It's no secret that NBC's "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie enjoys a rather fabulous life. The high-profile journalist is reportedly worth a whopping $50 million, raking in more than $24 million per year at NBC, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sadly, all the money in the world doesn't make her immune to the effects of her real-life tragedy. In February 2026, Savannah's high net worth, impressive salary, and lavish lifestyle were thrust into the spotlight when her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was mysteriously abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona.

Savannah later revealed during a candid "Today" interview with her friend and NBC colleague Hoda Kotb that she believed the two ransom notes that the family received and responded to were authentic, and most likely because of her fame and financial success. "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.' But I knew that," Savannah recalled about a conversation she had with her brother (via NBC News). "To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I'd just say: 'I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry,'" she added.

After earning a journalism degree from the University of Arizona, and later a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center, Savannah eventually secured a job with NBC News in 2007, working as a legal correspondent. Then, in 2011, Savannah landed the gig of all gigs when she was offered a full-time role on the network as the co-host of the "Today" show's third hour. It was only onward and upward for NBC's morning show queen from there, and Savannah enjoyed quite the lavish life before her mom's disappearance made all those material things seem far less important.