Savannah Guthrie's Quiet Life Of Luxury: Inside The Lavish Lifestyle Of NBC's Morning Show Queen
It's no secret that NBC's "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie enjoys a rather fabulous life. The high-profile journalist is reportedly worth a whopping $50 million, raking in more than $24 million per year at NBC, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sadly, all the money in the world doesn't make her immune to the effects of her real-life tragedy. In February 2026, Savannah's high net worth, impressive salary, and lavish lifestyle were thrust into the spotlight when her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was mysteriously abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona.
Savannah later revealed during a candid "Today" interview with her friend and NBC colleague Hoda Kotb that she believed the two ransom notes that the family received and responded to were authentic, and most likely because of her fame and financial success. "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.' But I knew that," Savannah recalled about a conversation she had with her brother (via NBC News). "To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I'd just say: 'I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry,'" she added.
After earning a journalism degree from the University of Arizona, and later a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center, Savannah eventually secured a job with NBC News in 2007, working as a legal correspondent. Then, in 2011, Savannah landed the gig of all gigs when she was offered a full-time role on the network as the co-host of the "Today" show's third hour. It was only onward and upward for NBC's morning show queen from there, and Savannah enjoyed quite the lavish life before her mom's disappearance made all those material things seem far less important.
Savannah Guthrie purchased a $7.114 million in Tribeca
In case you're wondering, Savannah Guthrie is no stranger to luxury real estate. In 2017, Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, plunked down $7.114 million for a four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom in Tribeca. And according to the couple, they immediately went to work, enlisting the help of celebrity interior designer Monique Gibson to make the residence just right for their family, including their two young children, Vale and Charley.
As evidenced in photos from a Wall Street Journal spread, the home boasts many high-end finishes, including marble countertops, a custom bar, a primary suite complete with its own fireplace, and even a flat-screen television mounted above an extra-large soaking tub in the primary bathroom. Ooh, la la.
Alas, all good things must come to an end. In January 2023, Guthrie listed the home for sale at $7.1 million, before eventually reducing the listing price to $6.5 million in September 2023. While Guthrie told the Wall Street Journal that the family had a "vision and dream of living in a townhouse," she was careful to note that leaving their Tribeca home would be bittersweet. "My fingernails will be scraping against the glass leaving this apartment," she declared.
Savannah Guthrie splurged on a $11.35 million townhouse
Speaking of a dreamy townhouse, in 2023, Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, shelled out an eye-popping $11.35 million for a six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4500-square-foot luxury townhouse in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of New York City. "I'm not going to show this article to my 8-year-old, but I think there may be a dog in our future," Guthrie told the Wall Street Journal about her plans to fill the future home with a family pet. (Welcome to the untold truth of Savannah Guthrie.)
In October 2023, Guthrie finally gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into the upscale home and its fabulous kitchen via a birthday post honoring her husband, Michael Feldman. "Man of many talents – husband, father, friend + grill master and pizza maestro. Happy birthday to my sweet love @feldmike," Guthrie gushed in the caption. As evidenced in the photos, the family's new gourmet kitchen is outfitted with bright white custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Fancy.
Savannah Guthrie enjoys time at her home away from home
When Savannah Guthrie wants to flee the pressures of life in the bustling city, she needs look no further than her vacation home in upstate New York. As reported by the New York Post, Guthrie and her husband scooped up the 20-acre estate with views of the Catskills in 2014 for a cool $2.7 million. The home is complete with five bedrooms, five baths, a swimming pool, a garden, and an indoor gym.
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the investment paid off tenfold, affording Savannah and her family a nice respite while quarantining away from the city. "I'm home, I'm home. The reason is because my family is upstate," she said on-air in April 2020 (via the New York Post). "So I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. I'm trying to work from home and also, frankly, this is what those officials are telling us to do. So that's exactly what I'm going to do."
Savannah Guthrie likes to travel in style
Even with a real estate portfolio some only dream of, Savannah Guthrie still likes to travel, and when she does it, she does it in style. As part of her hosting gig with NBC, Guthrie was given the opportunity to travel all the way to Paris with her friend and colleague, Hoda Kotb, to report on the 2024 Olympics. Eventually, her husband and two children also joined her in the City of Lights, making the trip even more iconic and memorable. "All in one morning. Bravo, Paris #adventureofalifetime," Savannah penned on Instagram about the once in a blue moon experience.
It should be noted, however, that it's not all strictly business when it comes to Guthrie's travels. In February 2025, the "Today" host gave her followers a glimpse into some family fun in the sun during their stay at the posh Colony Palm Beach hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. "turns out all they needed was more sunshine, more pink, more bingo, more pink, more warmth, more pink drinks, more time more together," Guthrie penned in an Instagram post along with several photos from their family trip.