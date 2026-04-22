Giuliana & Bill Rancic Have Ruined Their Reputation Beyond Repair

Giuliana Rancic's and Bill Rancic's stars have dimmed considerably over the years. For more than a decade, Giuliana was one of the biggest stars on the E! Network, where she worked as an entertainment correspondent and a co-host of "Fashion Police." Meanwhile, Bill was the first contestant to ever win "The Apprentice," before he ventured into a lucrative real estate career. From 2009-2014, Bill and Giuliana's relationship was captured on camera for their E! reality show, "Giuliana and Bill." In 2015, everything came crashing down.

ICYMI, allow us to paint the scene. It was the night of the Academy Awards, and actor/singer Zendaya was already staking her claim as one of the industry's fashion darlings. The then-18-year-old walked the red carpet wearing a white, Vivienne Westwood gown, which was gorgeous on its own. But she elevated the look by styling her hair in long faux locs, pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Most of the internet delighted in the Disney alum's elegant 'do, but Giuliana, who was still hosting "Fashion Police," was not impressed. And she expressed it by saying that Zendaya looked like "she smells like patchouli oil or weed" (via People).

Giuliana faced swift backlash from all sides — including Zendaya herself, who blasted the comment as "disrespect" (via ABC News). And though she apologized to the starlet afterward, Giuliana's reputation has never recovered (neither has Bill's).