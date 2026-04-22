Giuliana & Bill Rancic Have Ruined Their Reputation Beyond Repair
Giuliana Rancic's and Bill Rancic's stars have dimmed considerably over the years. For more than a decade, Giuliana was one of the biggest stars on the E! Network, where she worked as an entertainment correspondent and a co-host of "Fashion Police." Meanwhile, Bill was the first contestant to ever win "The Apprentice," before he ventured into a lucrative real estate career. From 2009-2014, Bill and Giuliana's relationship was captured on camera for their E! reality show, "Giuliana and Bill." In 2015, everything came crashing down.
ICYMI, allow us to paint the scene. It was the night of the Academy Awards, and actor/singer Zendaya was already staking her claim as one of the industry's fashion darlings. The then-18-year-old walked the red carpet wearing a white, Vivienne Westwood gown, which was gorgeous on its own. But she elevated the look by styling her hair in long faux locs, pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Most of the internet delighted in the Disney alum's elegant 'do, but Giuliana, who was still hosting "Fashion Police," was not impressed. And she expressed it by saying that Zendaya looked like "she smells like patchouli oil or weed" (via People).
Giuliana faced swift backlash from all sides — including Zendaya herself, who blasted the comment as "disrespect" (via ABC News). And though she apologized to the starlet afterward, Giuliana's reputation has never recovered (neither has Bill's).
The internet won't let Giuliana Rancic forget insulting Zendaya
We don't see much of Giuliana Rancic anymore. Although the former E! News correspondent, who departed the network in 2021, has continued to find pockets of success in retail and within the wine industry, Giuliana's life is a lot different today than it used to be. Unfortunately for her, the internet has a long memory. Case in point? Zendaya broke out the same Vivienne Westwood dress to promote 2026's "The Drama," which stars her and Robert Pattinson, and the internet jumped at the chance to dredge up Giuliana's past comments.
For example, one user on X reposted Variety's post featuring a split image of Zendaya from 2015 and 2026. They wrote, "The night Giuliana Rancic was never heard from again." As of write time, the post has been viewed more than 3.5 million times. Many of the comments featured netizens delighting in Giuliana's fall from grace. "Seeing her career go up in flames was the best outcome for everyone involved," opined one user.
Bill Rancic, who defended Giuliana in the aftermath of the Zendaya scandal, also caught a few strays due to his support of Donald Trump.