Kathie Lee Gifford's New Look Dodges The Pitfalls Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face,' Expert Says

Kathie Lee Gifford has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but some rumored tune-ups have led some to accuse her of jumping on the Mar-a-Lago face bandwagon. That was evident after the former "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" co-host accepted a "Moms of America" award at Mar-a-Lago in February 2026. "She and her fake face are welcome there," an X user wrote. However, Dr. Brandon Richland disagrees that Gifford followed in the footsteps of other MAGA women in her cosmetic work.

After looking at pictures from 2022 and 2025, Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics, doesn't see the high-contrast aesthetic associated with the Mar-a-Lago look, namely the flawless skin, high cheeks, and taut lower face. "She certainly looks remarkably refreshed and youthful for 71. However, I would not necessarily bucket her into that specific mold," he told us. Instead, he thinks whatever Gifford may have done was very subtle. "Her jawline remains very crisp, which at her age usually points to a well-executed deep plane facelift rather than just fillers," he explained.

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Richland also praised her skin, conjecturing that the former "Today" show co-host may have relied on minimally invasive procedures to achieve her smooth and glowy look, like Morpheus8 or CO2 laser treatments. Overall, Gifford's cosmetic work has given her the refreshed look without the pitfalls of Mar-a-Lago face. "Kathie Lee seems to have found a balance where she looks vibrant and rested without losing the character that makes her face recognizable," he said.