The Stunning Transformation Of Kathie Lee Gifford

Few people in the entertainment realm are more closely associated with daytime television than TV personality extraordinaire Kathie Lee Gifford. In fact, Gifford can boast not one but two very different — but equally successful — runs on hit morning shows, first alongside television legend Regis Philbin on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" and then partnering with Hoda Kotb on NBC's "Today."

Gifford's cheery disposition and homespun anecdotes charmed television viewers throughout those years. However, according to her former "Today" co-host and close friend Kotb, fans might not know Gifford as well as they might think they do. "She gives the illusion that we know everything about her, that she is an open book. She is not," Kotb explained in an interview with AARP, revealing that what people have seen on television is a mere fraction of a far more complex personality. "There is a very serious person she keeps inside," Kotb added.

Clearly, there's a lot more to the singer, actor, author, and talk show host than meets the eye.