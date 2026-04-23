The Charlie's Angels Ladies Look More Tuned Up Than A Car These Days

Five decades after "Charlie's Angels" wrote its name in pop culture history, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd reunited at PaleyFest LA in April 2026. The former stars are now in their late 70s and early 80s, though you'd be hard-pressed to guess it. Jackson, Smith, and Ladd — who replaced Farrah Fawcett after her "Charlie's Angels" exit — looked pretty tuned-up, to the point where many struggled to recognize the actors who brought Sabrina Duncan, Kelly Garrett, and Kris Munroe, respectively, to life. As the image below shows, all three look like they've undergone cosmetic work.

At the event, Jackson, Smith, and Ladd all boasted perfectly smooth skin that's not typical for septuagenarians and octogenarians. They also had outstretched features, particularly in their eye and mouth areas, that are hallmarks of facelifts. We aren't alone in thinking the "Charlie's Angels" stars look a bit too youthful these days. Many social media users even thought their cosmetic interventions did them no good. "That plastic surgeon held a grudge..." an X user argued. The netizen was far from being in the minority. "With that awful plastic surgery now it's more like Frankenstein's Angels!" a second user slammed.

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Many others were particularly critical of Jackson's appearance. Compared to the 1970s photo featured at the top of this article, we can see that her face appears more asymmetrical nowadays, something many people attributed to a botched procedure. "They should ALL sue their plastic surgeons, but Kate Jackson should sue everyone in the building!" a third X user wrote. Despite the strong public opinions, Jackson, Smith, and Ladd have had little to say about the plastic surgery rumors.