The Charlie's Angels Ladies Look More Tuned Up Than A Car These Days
Five decades after "Charlie's Angels" wrote its name in pop culture history, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd reunited at PaleyFest LA in April 2026. The former stars are now in their late 70s and early 80s, though you'd be hard-pressed to guess it. Jackson, Smith, and Ladd — who replaced Farrah Fawcett after her "Charlie's Angels" exit — looked pretty tuned-up, to the point where many struggled to recognize the actors who brought Sabrina Duncan, Kelly Garrett, and Kris Munroe, respectively, to life. As the image below shows, all three look like they've undergone cosmetic work.
At the event, Jackson, Smith, and Ladd all boasted perfectly smooth skin that's not typical for septuagenarians and octogenarians. They also had outstretched features, particularly in their eye and mouth areas, that are hallmarks of facelifts. We aren't alone in thinking the "Charlie's Angels" stars look a bit too youthful these days. Many social media users even thought their cosmetic interventions did them no good. "That plastic surgeon held a grudge..." an X user argued. The netizen was far from being in the minority. "With that awful plastic surgery now it's more like Frankenstein's Angels!" a second user slammed.
Many others were particularly critical of Jackson's appearance. Compared to the 1970s photo featured at the top of this article, we can see that her face appears more asymmetrical nowadays, something many people attributed to a botched procedure. "They should ALL sue their plastic surgeons, but Kate Jackson should sue everyone in the building!" a third X user wrote. Despite the strong public opinions, Jackson, Smith, and Ladd have had little to say about the plastic surgery rumors.
Jaclyn Smith has denied undergoing plastic surgery
The PaleyFest LA photos may have spawned criticism of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd's looks, but the "Charlie's Angels" alums have never admitted to going under the knife. In fact, Smith flat out denied it. That includes Botox and fillers. "I don't believe in fillers and I haven't done any cutting," she told the Daily Mail's You magazine in 2022. As for Botox, Smith said she feared the long-term effects. "My husband says if you do Botox over and over, it totally collapses the muscle," said Smith, who's married to cardiothoracic surgeon Brad Allen.
The secret to her youthful look, she said, is recycling her own fat for facial rejuvenation. "If I put anything in my face, I use my own fat, which is hard to do," she said. And while the latest group shot received some criticism, many fans have praised the "Charlie's Angel" star's youthful looks. "OMG! Jacklyn Smith is absolutely stunning! Then, now, always! A true Icon," an Instagram user commented in a 2021 picture of the actor and her son (seen above).
Celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir agreed with fans that Smith looks pretty natural. "If she's had work done, she has been exceptionally controlled," he told the Daily Mail in April 2026. As for Jackson and Ladd, neither has commented on their appearances. However, Kassir believes Jackson — the most criticized in the aforementioned pic — seems to have had the fewest interventions. "Ladd sits somewhere in the middle, likely combining surgical work with ongoing non-invasive treatments," he said.