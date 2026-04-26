Pam Bondi Is No Stranger To Figuratively Shooting Herself In The Foot With Trump

Pam Bondi had been the U.S. attorney general for a little over a year when she was ousted from the White House. In her short lived time as AG, Bondi stumbled her way through the Epstein files case. Her frequent mistakes and inability to defend Donald Trump against his political opponents led to a very frustrated president and a Bondi-Trump fallout. Bondi officially joined the MAGA has-been club via a Truth Social post by Trump, who called her a "great American Patriot and a loyal friend" before announcing that she would be replaced by Todd Blanche, who proved himself while defending Trump during his criminal trials.

However, beyond any logistical reasons for firing Bondi, it appears that she might have sabotaged herself, as it's evident that she was crumbling under the pressure of her role. A House Judiciary Committee hearing quickly became outrageously heated, with Bondi flying off the rails. Bondi entered a verbal battle with Jamie Raskin, calling the Judiciary Committee Ranking Member a "washed-up, loser lawyer." Her inability to fight back without composed professionalism certainly soured her reputation. Her behavior in this hearing even led to the viral moment of Representative Becca Balint mistaking Bondi for secretary, then taking a dig at Bondi's performance as attorney general (via Axios).