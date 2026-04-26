Pam Bondi Is No Stranger To Figuratively Shooting Herself In The Foot With Trump
Pam Bondi had been the U.S. attorney general for a little over a year when she was ousted from the White House. In her short lived time as AG, Bondi stumbled her way through the Epstein files case. Her frequent mistakes and inability to defend Donald Trump against his political opponents led to a very frustrated president and a Bondi-Trump fallout. Bondi officially joined the MAGA has-been club via a Truth Social post by Trump, who called her a "great American Patriot and a loyal friend" before announcing that she would be replaced by Todd Blanche, who proved himself while defending Trump during his criminal trials.
However, beyond any logistical reasons for firing Bondi, it appears that she might have sabotaged herself, as it's evident that she was crumbling under the pressure of her role. A House Judiciary Committee hearing quickly became outrageously heated, with Bondi flying off the rails. Bondi entered a verbal battle with Jamie Raskin, calling the Judiciary Committee Ranking Member a "washed-up, loser lawyer." Her inability to fight back without composed professionalism certainly soured her reputation. Her behavior in this hearing even led to the viral moment of Representative Becca Balint mistaking Bondi for secretary, then taking a dig at Bondi's performance as attorney general (via Axios).
Trump had plenty reasons to fire Bondi despite her loyalty
Pam Bondi's handling of the Epstein files was likely a huge contributor to her fall from her position as attorney general. From misspeaking on the existence of a "client list" to misremembering the amount of victims affected, it was clear that Bondi's credibility was down the drain. Her rampage at the hearing only further proved her inability to defend. Bondi went back and forth in the hearing between calling people names, dodging questions, and singing the President's praises. According to The New York Times, she was fired just two weeks prior to testifying about her handling of the Epstein case. It seems that Trump didn't want a repeat of her last hearing.
Bondi's rise to U.S. attorney general began when she served as the first female attorney general of Florida, making herself known as a loyal Trump supporter and joining his legal team during his impeachment hearings. It seems that Trump's decision to uplift her backfired given the events of her time serving in her role. The day before she was publicly fired, she accompanied Trump on an eerie car ride to the Supreme Court, where he reportedly told her (via WSJ), "I think it's time." It seems that loyalty will only take you so far in Trump's administration.