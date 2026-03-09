7 Times Pam Bondi's Unfiltered Thoughts Chipped At Her Soured Reputation
Pam Bondi may have been Donald Trump's second choice to head the Department of Justice, but the former Florida attorney general has long been one of his most loyal allies. Bondi's road to Washington began in November 2024 after then-president-elect Trump chose her as a replacement for his original nominee, Matt Gaetz, who dropped out after being accused of sexual misconduct. Bondi had previously defended Trump as part of his personal legal team during his 2020 impeachment trial and has long supported his accusations of a stolen election, repeatedly filing lawsuits against states in an effort to access their voter data.
Unfortunately for Bondi, her unwavering support of Trump has earned her a growing list of critics who've taken issue with everything from her shouting at lawmakers to her changing appearance, which has left many wondering what happened to Pam Bondi's face. Ultimately, her unfiltered, often emotionally driven remarks have served to sour her reputation — not only among Democrats but some Republicans, too. Here are the most divisive, headline-making comments she's made (so far).
Pam Bondi's hate speech comments angered both sides
Following the shooting death of prominent Trump ally Charlie Kirk in September 2025, Pam Bondi told "The Katie Miller Pod" that anyone talking hate should be held accountable under the law. "There's free speech, and then there's hate speech, and there is no place — especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie — in our society," she said, then vowed, "We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech."
Backlash was swift and came from both sides of the aisle as folks were quick to point out that Bondi's statements contrasted with the actual law and America's First Amendment. "There is no unprotected category of speech in the Constitution, or in the case law, called 'hate speech,'" Northwestern law professor Heidi Kitrosser explained to The Guardian. Indeed, according to Kitrosser, Bondi was simply trying to find a loophole that would allow her to prosecute individuals whose comments she (and the president) didn't agree with.
Even Trump supporters took note and clapped back at Bondi. Conservative commentator Erick Erickson wrote on X, "No ma'am. That is not the law." Right-wing commentator Matt Walsh took his disapproval a step further, writing on X, "Get rid of her. Today. This is insane." Bondi was quick to try to walk back her comments, telling Axios in a statement that she would always protect freedom of speech and clarifying, "My intention was to speak about threats of violence that individuals incite against others."
Pam Bondi threw insults at colleagues during a senate hearing
Just eight months into her job as the 87th Attorney General of the United States, Pam Bondi faced sharp criticism for allegedly turning the normally non-partisan Department of Justice (DOJ) into what Illinois senator Dick Durbin dubbed "a shield for the president and his political allies when they engage in misconduct," per USA Today.
As the DOJ repeatedly tried to prosecute Donald Trump's critics, Bondi was called in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to justify her actions. Unfortunately, the October 2025 hearing may have done her reputation more harm than good as she sidestepped most questions and instead used her time to criticize Democrats and praise the president.
During the hearing, Bondi repeatedly lost her cool, flat-out insulted lawmakers, raised her voice, and spoke over critics as her face visibly turned red. Getting personal, Bondi called California senator Adam Schiff "a failed lawyer" and "a liar," per USA Today, and told Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal, "I'm not going to get in the gutter with you!" In addition to such emotional outbursts, Bondi was also caught consulting handwritten notes that appeared to contain the insults she was doling out. Ultimately, rather than driving home her promise "to end the weaponization of justice," the attorney general convinced skeptics of the opposite. As Politico concluded, "Bondi has emerged as perhaps the most openly political and partisan attorney general in modern American history."
Pam Bondi went after 'idiots' live on air
In November 2025, just one day before Thanksgiving, two members of the National Guard were shot on the street near the White House, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition. The suspect was identified as an Afghan national who moved to the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden-era program Operation Allies Welcome. Given that fact, Republicans, including Pam Bondi, wasted no time trying to pin the tragedy on the previous administration.
Indeed, during an appearance on "Fox and Friends," Bondi went after Biden any way she could, even calling out his use of an autopen, which had nothing to do with the tragedy. And while she did speak of the charges the suspect might face, she again went off-topic as she accused Democrats who spoke out against the National Guard deployment of somehow causing the shooting. Bondi slammed lawmakers and news personalities for making such statements, which she called "disgusting" and "despicable." Becoming visibly upset, she raised her voice and, as it quivered, chided, "It's actually sad what our country has come to with these Progressive left idiots who are doing this and saying this about our heroes."
While the show's hosts agreed with Bondi, critics slammed the interview. Others, meanwhile, noted how the suspect didn't apply for asylum until 2024 and only received it in 2025, so he was ultimately approved to stay in the U.S. by the Trump administration.
Pam Bondi tried to blame unrest in Minnesota on its governor
Political tensions hit a fever pitch in January 2026 after Renée Good and Alex Pretti, both American citizens, were fatally shot by law enforcement officers during anti-ICE protests in Minnesota. In keeping with her previous rhetoric, Pam Bondi used the tragedies as an opportunity to attack Democrats and tried to pin the blame on the state's governor.
Following Pretti's death, Bondi penned a letter to Tim Walz in which she called protestors "criminals" and "rioters," per People, and claimed, "The State of Minnesota has refused to enforce the law, and the consequences are heartbreaking." Bondi went on to demand that Walz repeal sanctuary policies, allow the DOJ to inspect how Minnesota's welfare funds are spent, and, most astonishingly, "allow the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to access voter rolls to confirm that Minnesota's voter registration practices comply with federal law."
As Wendy Weiser, vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice, was quick to note on X, voter rolls had nothing to do with what happened, and the demand only served to prove Bondi's devotion to "the administration's ongoing efforts to meddle in elections." Indeed, Minnesota's secretary of state, Steve Simon, swiftly refused, comparing it to a ransom request, while Brennan Center for Justice CEO Michael Waldman accused Bondi of trying to illegally access voter data and slammed, "That is an unambiguous abuse of power."
Testimony about the Epstein files turned Fox News against her
Pam Bondi was back in the judicial hot seat in February 2026, this time facing questions from the House Judiciary Committee about the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. Just like in her contentious hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi soon lost her cool, snapping at lawmakers, rolling her eyes, and even wagging her finger as she tried to side-step questions and change the subject.
"The Dow is over $50,000!" she yelled at one point, per Daily Beast, before adding, "That's what we should be talking about!" Similarly, when congressman and Democrat Ted Lieu showed a video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying together and wondered if underage girls had been present, Bondi snapped, "This is so ridiculous that they are trying to deflect from all the great things that Donald Trump has done." She also refused to turn around and apologize directly to the victims present in the courtroom, instead slamming committee members, saying, per NBC News, "You all should be apologizing to Trump for [Democrats'] involvement in past impeachment efforts."
Interestingly, her performance also drew the ire of her own political party, and it was one of the first times we saw glaring signs that Bondi's reputation with Fox News had soured. First, the network abruptly stopped televising the hearing, and then Bondi was dubbed a "shrieking Karen" by one Fox commentator (via X) who concluded her testimony was simply too emotional and not at all convincing.
Pam Bondi can't stop shouting at lawmakers
Of all the surprising things about Pam Bondi revealed by her former friends, one of the most shocking is that she used to be nicknamed "Pambi" because she was so shy. It's a fact you would never guess by watching her appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee, during which she made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not only did Bondi refuse to take accountability for what many saw as her failed handling of the Epstein files, but she also turned on her allies as she yelled indiscriminately at politicians from both sides of the aisle.
For over five hours, the AG was pressed about the DOJ's bizarre choices, such as publishing survivors' names while redacting those of possible assailants. Rather than offering answers, Bondi went on long-winded tangents, shouted at lawmakers, and continuously praised Donald Trump. When representative Jamie Raskin called her out for purposely wasting time with drawn-out statements that didn't actually address their questions, Bondi yelled, per The Guardian, "You don't tell me anything — you're a washed-up loser lawyer!"
In other headline-making exchanges, Bondi accused Jewish representative Becca Balint of being antisemitic and, referring to representative Pramila Jayapal, remarked, "I'm not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics" (via PBS). But it wasn't just Democrats she was after, as her unprecedented behavior also targeted Republicans, like Thomas Massie, whom she called a "failed politician," per the Los Angeles Times.
Did Pam Bondi lie under oath?
Pam Bondi's unwavering efforts to praise President Donald Trump and push back at his critics may have been in vain as Trump's icy digs at Bondi sparked resignation rumors in January 2026. The following month, Bondi and Trump's awkward body language added fuel to resignation talk.
It also seemed like her decision to always back Trump may come with legal ramifications. In late February 2026, Democratic representatives Ted Lieu and Dan Goldman sent a letter to Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate Bondi's comments during that month's House Judiciary Committee hearing. According to both reps, Bondi lied under oath when she claimed that "there is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime." When pressed about Trump appearing in the Epstein files, Bondi became angry and fired back, per The Hill, "Don't you ever accuse me of committing a crime."
Shortly after the hearing, an NPR investigation uncovered that the DOJ had actually hidden a chunk of the Epstein files that mentioned Trump, including a transcript from a woman who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a minor. This revelation, paired with Bondi's heated statements, led the congressmen to conclude that she may have committed perjury. "America cannot have a liar and a criminal as our top law enforcement officer," they implored.