Glaring Signs Pam Bondi's Reputation With Fox News Has Soured
Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's attorney general, has been a favorite of Fox News in the past while serving as an advisor to the president and leading the Department of Justice. But more recently, it seems like the conservative news network is turning on the official, and things aren't looking good for Bondi.
BREAKING: Fox News drags Pam Bondi for her unhinged House appearance, calling her a "shrieking Karen" and "very unpersuasive."
When Fox turns on you, it's over. pic.twitter.com/xnLqsp1d1s
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 13, 2026
What has fueled the shift in opinion seems to be Bondi's treatment of the files about Jeffrey Epstein, with her testimony before Congress on February 11, 2026, drawing major criticism from people on all sides. A critic pointed out Fox News' unexpectedly negative feedback on Bondi's performance on X, declaring, "When Fox turns on you, it's over." As for exactly what Fox News thought of Bondi, Lisa Kennedy had some choice phrases about the attorney general, saying, "She comes off like a shrieking Karen" and "She's lost a little bit of the edge. ... It feels like the job is consuming her." Fellow Fox News host Dana Perino specifically criticized Bondi for yelling during the testimony, saying, "I always find it so unpersuasive for everybody."
Usually, Fox News is devoted to defending Trump and his allies, so to hear the network be this critical of Bondi and her actions, well, it's certainly not a good look for her. The reaction to her latest testimony certainly hasn't helped the ongoing rumors about Bondi resigning from her position.
Fox News wasn't a fan of Bondi's behavior at the hearing
The reaction from Fox News was definitely surprising for many people, yet the network's critical opinion of Pam Bondi is shared by many others who've denounced the government's unacceptable handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The attorney general seemed defensive and willful during the testimony as politicians asked her about various redactions and other issues to do with the release of the files, while survivors of Epstein called her out for not apologizing to them for the Justice Department's mismanagement of the matter.
Fox News' treatment of Bondi after the hearing is a sharp change from only months earlier, when one of its hosts praised her stern attitude and how she defended the government's actions. In a Fox News report from Laura Ingraham in October 2025 about testimony from Bondi defending Donald Trump sending the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois, she said of Bondi's performance, "Bondi wasn't just defending her record, or Trump's record, she was defending the basic right of every American to have safe cities, where criminals, not law-abiding residents, live in fear."
It seems Fox News has since lost confidence in Bondi's capabilities and behavior, and it's unclear if she will be able to regain the news network's trust after everything that's already happened, especially if more shady things about Bondi come to light. Even the president seems to have lost faith in her, with Trump sending icy insults Bondi's way about her ability to do her job.