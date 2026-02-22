Glaring Signs Pam Bondi's Reputation With Fox News Has Soured

Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's attorney general, has been a favorite of Fox News in the past while serving as an advisor to the president and leading the Department of Justice. But more recently, it seems like the conservative news network is turning on the official, and things aren't looking good for Bondi.

BREAKING: Fox News drags Pam Bondi for her unhinged House appearance, calling her a "shrieking Karen" and "very unpersuasive." When Fox turns on you, it's over. pic.twitter.com/xnLqsp1d1s — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 13, 2026

What has fueled the shift in opinion seems to be Bondi's treatment of the files about Jeffrey Epstein, with her testimony before Congress on February 11, 2026, drawing major criticism from people on all sides. A critic pointed out Fox News' unexpectedly negative feedback on Bondi's performance on X, declaring, "When Fox turns on you, it's over." As for exactly what Fox News thought of Bondi, Lisa Kennedy had some choice phrases about the attorney general, saying, "She comes off like a shrieking Karen" and "She's lost a little bit of the edge. ... It feels like the job is consuming her." Fellow Fox News host Dana Perino specifically criticized Bondi for yelling during the testimony, saying, "I always find it so unpersuasive for everybody."

Usually, Fox News is devoted to defending Trump and his allies, so to hear the network be this critical of Bondi and her actions, well, it's certainly not a good look for her. The reaction to her latest testimony certainly hasn't helped the ongoing rumors about Bondi resigning from her position.