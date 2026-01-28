Shady Things About Pam Bondi, Revealed By Her Former Friends

Think Pam Bondi has always been a die-hard MAGA proponent? Think again, because according to some of her former friends, the AG's personality has done a complete 180. In fact, speaking to The Atlantic, one of those friends went as far as telling the outlet, "I keep asking myself, 'What the f*** happened to Pam?'"

It may come as a surprise to some that once upon a time, Bondi was known for being incredibly shy. In fact, some of her friends even began calling her "Pambi" because of that. Bondi's timidness was said to have carried over into her professional life, with one evaluation from her time at the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office noting, "She unnecessarily becomes too intimidated by difficult, long, or important cases. She sometimes becomes intimidated by some attorneys as well." Former friends of hers from the courthouse backed that up, telling The Atlantic for its January 2026 piece that her newer, more brash personality was a major turnaround and seemed to be directly linked to her ambitions within the Republican Party.

Bondi herself alluded to that once. In a 2016 interview with Elysian, she admitted to having "a very thin skin." However, she went on to say she'd found ways of compartmentalizing it all. Perhaps it shouldn't be all that surprising, then, that friends of hers told The Atlantic that she became increasingly contradictory as she climbed the ranks in the GOP. Though she'd never expressed issues with gay marriage, for instance (and was even said to have LGBTQIA+ friends), she publicly took a hardline stance against it as the attorney general of Florida. Behind closed doors, though, she was said to have sung another tune, telling a friend, "You know me. I love gay people. You know my heart." Hypocritical, much?