Pam Bondi Resignation Rumors Are Flying After Donald Trump's Icy Digs At Her

Rumors are swirling that Donald Trump regrets picking Pam Bondi as the attorney general. According to an article published by The Wall Street Journal on January 12, POTUS has become increasingly frustrated with the Department of Justice's handling of multiple litigious matters, including the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Trump previously had lawyers file charges against Comey and James, but a judge threw those out in November 2025 because they were filed by Lindsey Halligan, who the judge ruled had not been properly appointed to file the charges. Sources told WSJ that the president has grown increasingly impatient with Bondi's inability to build a case against his political opponents, and now views her as "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda." In addition to those cases, or lack thereof, Trump reportedly believes that Bondi mishandled the Epstein files case. Netizens are now convinced Trump is actively seeking to replace Bondi as the AG.

After the WSJ article started circulating on social media, salacious rumors spread that Bondi would soon be resigning or forced out of her position in the near future. "100% he's just going to fire her and use as the scapegoat for all Epstein related accusations," one Instagram user theorized. "Her time is up she's proven she can't do the job," a Trump supporter wrote. "I figured he'd turn on either her, Hegseth, or Kash Patel before the one year mark," another added. Some already had replacements for Bondi in mind. "Matt Gaetz should have been the AG all along," an Instagram user commented.

Prior to the WSJ piece, Trump made other comments about Bondi that raised some eyebrows.