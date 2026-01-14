Pam Bondi Resignation Rumors Are Flying After Donald Trump's Icy Digs At Her
Rumors are swirling that Donald Trump regrets picking Pam Bondi as the attorney general. According to an article published by The Wall Street Journal on January 12, POTUS has become increasingly frustrated with the Department of Justice's handling of multiple litigious matters, including the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Trump previously had lawyers file charges against Comey and James, but a judge threw those out in November 2025 because they were filed by Lindsey Halligan, who the judge ruled had not been properly appointed to file the charges. Sources told WSJ that the president has grown increasingly impatient with Bondi's inability to build a case against his political opponents, and now views her as "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda." In addition to those cases, or lack thereof, Trump reportedly believes that Bondi mishandled the Epstein files case. Netizens are now convinced Trump is actively seeking to replace Bondi as the AG.
After the WSJ article started circulating on social media, salacious rumors spread that Bondi would soon be resigning or forced out of her position in the near future. "100% he's just going to fire her and use as the scapegoat for all Epstein related accusations," one Instagram user theorized. "Her time is up she's proven she can't do the job," a Trump supporter wrote. "I figured he'd turn on either her, Hegseth, or Kash Patel before the one year mark," another added. Some already had replacements for Bondi in mind. "Matt Gaetz should have been the AG all along," an Instagram user commented.
Prior to the WSJ piece, Trump made other comments about Bondi that raised some eyebrows.
Donald Trump frequently referenced Pam Bondi's appearance
Before their relationship seemingly soured, Donald Trump and Pam Bondi seemed to be on good terms, despite the occasional out-of-line comments he directed towards her. When she was being sworn in as the attorney general in February 2025, Trump accidentally exposed that Pam Bondi was married. While addressing the crowd at the White House, he joked about Bondi's longtime partner, John Wakefield. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," the president said. "I hate being around him; he looks too good, and he's been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship," he added. The comment may have seemed innocuous, but even though Bondi has been with Wakefield since 2017, the couple had made zero declarations about being married and hadn't even announced plans to eventually tie the knot.
The following month, Trump once again stuck his foot in his mouth when discussing the AG. While speaking to a crowd during Women's History Month, POTUS could not help but compliment Bondi's appearance. "This is a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman. Attorney General, Pam Bondi," he said in March 2025.
Later that year, Trump partially walked back that comment about how "beautiful" he thought the attorney general was. "I look at Pam. I would never say she's beautiful because that would be the end of my political career," he joked at a cabinet meeting in August 2025, which was met with light laughter.