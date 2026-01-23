Pam Bondi Moments That Fueled Raging Resignation Rumors

Pam Bondi has been criticized for seemingly not being able to say no to Donald Trump, but it seems like even putting her own credibility on the line to follow his orders might not be good enough for him. The president has made a number of icy digs at Bondi, spurring serious resignation rumors — and the salacious chatter isn't going away.

First thing's first, a quick look at what Bondi has been tasked with as Trump's Attorney General. Trump made it clear on the 2024 campaign trail that he planned to get back at anyone who had been involved in any of the (myriad) lawsuits against him. See: His comments at a Waco, Texas rally, where he declared, "I am your warrior, I am your justice ... For those who have been wronged and betrayed ... I am your retribution" (via The Texas Tribune). As Trump's AG, Bondi has pretty much seen to that, bringing lawsuits against Trump's longtime nemeses Laetitia James and James Comey , as just two examples. She's also gone toe-to-toe with Adam Schiff, asking, "Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him?" (via CNBC-TV18).

In light of all that, many have criticized Bondi for seemingly doing anything to stay in the president's good books. In an op-ed for The Hill, the Texas state chair for Our Republican Legacy, Merrill Matthews, noted, "Bondi's problem is that there seems to be nothing she won't do to please Trump. That's going to leave a terrible legacy for her and the country." Like we said, that doesn't seem to be enough for Trump ... and cue the resignation rumors.