Pam Bondi Moments That Fueled Raging Resignation Rumors
Pam Bondi has been criticized for seemingly not being able to say no to Donald Trump, but it seems like even putting her own credibility on the line to follow his orders might not be good enough for him. The president has made a number of icy digs at Bondi, spurring serious resignation rumors — and the salacious chatter isn't going away.
First thing's first, a quick look at what Bondi has been tasked with as Trump's Attorney General. Trump made it clear on the 2024 campaign trail that he planned to get back at anyone who had been involved in any of the (myriad) lawsuits against him. See: His comments at a Waco, Texas rally, where he declared, "I am your warrior, I am your justice ... For those who have been wronged and betrayed ... I am your retribution" (via The Texas Tribune). As Trump's AG, Bondi has pretty much seen to that, bringing lawsuits against Trump's longtime nemeses Laetitia James and James Comey , as just two examples. She's also gone toe-to-toe with Adam Schiff, asking, "Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him?" (via CNBC-TV18).
In light of all that, many have criticized Bondi for seemingly doing anything to stay in the president's good books. In an op-ed for The Hill, the Texas state chair for Our Republican Legacy, Merrill Matthews, noted, "Bondi's problem is that there seems to be nothing she won't do to please Trump. That's going to leave a terrible legacy for her and the country." Like we said, that doesn't seem to be enough for Trump ... and cue the resignation rumors.
Trump has publicly berated Pam Bondi
Some will recall that in September 2025, Pam Bondi found herself on the receiving end of a ranty Truth Social post from the president. Granted, most of the president's Truth Social posts are ranty, but it was surprising to see him calling his own Attorney General out in such a big way.
"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, 'Same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia??? They're all guilty as h***, but nothing is going to be done,'" he began his message (via ABC). Trump went on to lament, "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT."
It's possible the president felt bad about putting Bondi on blast on such a public platform because an hour later he shared another post, this time lauding her. "Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving," he wrote. Another reason Trump may have felt bad? According to insiders who spoke to NBC News, he'd never even meant to post it to Truth Social. Allegedly, he meant for it to be a private message. Talk about awkward. Bondi didn't address the situation, but Halligan was sworn in soon after and the AG congratulated her on X.
Trump has talked smack about Pam Bondi in private
Unfortunately for Pam Bondi, it seems Donald Trump hasn't left his criticism of her at messages-turned-social-media-posts. January 2026 saw a Wall Street Journal report that he'd been critical about Bondi behind the scenes, reportedly going as far as calling her "ineffective" and "weak." As for why he'd seemingly grown irritated with his AG, the insiders claimed it all came down to the aforementioned action against Adam Schiff, James Comey, and Laetitia James.
Of course, in his own comment to Wall Street Journal, Trump did hype her up, gushing, "Pam is doing an excellent job. She has been my friend for many years. Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing, cheating in elections and the crimes they commit." Bondi, on the other hand, did not reply directly, though a rep did tell the outlet she was committed to making the president's goals a reality.
To be honest, with that much criticism both public and private, we're not surprised many have started to question if the Attorney General may be considering quitting, though some social media users think it's more likely Trump would fire her. Not that they were surprised by that. "All these useful idiots end up the same way," quipped one X user in response to Wall Street Journal's headline. "Not surprised. He turns on them all eventually," joked another. Over on Instagram, there were similar sentiments. "I figured he'd turn on either her, Hegseth or Kash Patel before the one year mark," a commenter mused.
Trump isn't the only politician to have an issue with Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi might not have done enough to prosecute Trump's political enemies, but that's not to say they're singing her praises. You may have seen her testy interaction with Schiff in October 2025, when Bondi put her shady side on full display.
When asked about the allegations that White House border czar Tom Homan had been given $50,000 in exchange for contracts (and the fact she hadn't investigated it), Bondi became defensive, repeatedly snapping at Schiff. She also began making personal digs at Schiff, at one point declaring, "You know, if you worked for me, you would have been fired, because you were censured by Congress for lying" (via CNBC-TV18). Schiff was undeterred, responding with a clapback of his own. "You can stipulate to all your personal attacks on the Democratic members of the committee ... what we're interested in is the answer to these oversight questions," he said. Later on in the exchange, he again called her out for lashing out rather than answering the questions he'd asked. Bondi remained rattled. Twice she asked if he'd apologize to Donald Trump, first for attempting to impeach him and then "for slandering him."
Bondi also had a tense run-in with Dick Durbin during the hearing, leading the senator to point out that he was entitled to ask questions. "Madam Attorney General, it's my job to grill you. An investigation of your agency is part of my responsibility and this committee. You may not like the experience, but others have weathered the storm and answered questions in a respectful manner," he said (via CNN-News18).
People who knew Pam Bondi pre-Trump aren't impressed
Political foes aren't the only critics Pam Bondi has had to contend with during her time as Attorney General. She's also lost a ton of friends since climbing up the MAGA ranks.
For one, there's Ana Navarro, who has an unexpected history with Bondi. The two became friends while the latter was serving as Florida's AG. Navarro even defended her ahead of her AG appointment, sharing in a 2024 episode of "The View," "Everything in life is relative. There is no accusation of sexual harassment or assault against her, there's no accusation of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old, she hasn't beheaded a whale, she hasn't stabbed a dead bear cub. I mean, my G-d!" (via Decider).
Unfortunately for Bondi, however, even Navarro couldn't come to terms with just how much Bondi seemed to have changed since becoming Donald Trump's AG, saying in a 2024 episode of "The View," "This is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida, who was an affable, nice Southern [woman]." The host added that she thought Bondi had become an attention seeker since joining Trump's second administration, but that wasn't all. Navarro also criticized Bondi's performance as the AG, and to say she didn't hold back would be an understatement. "Frankly, I think what she's doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and embarrassing and is going to go down in history as one of the worst performances by an Attorney General in front of Congress," she said. Yikes.
Pam's insecurity might just cause her to step down
Sadly for Pam Bondi, Ana Navarro isn't the only former friend to have spoken out against her. Au contraire. In early 2025, a number of people she was close with before she became a member of Donald Trump's inner circle spoke with The Atlantic (and let's just say they weren't fans of the new and improved Bondi).
One person who had been shocked by Bondi's sudden support for Trump said, "I thought, 'Do I really know this person?'" Another work friend said that most of her former colleagues felt the same way. "People who knew the old Pam, we just can't resolve it." In the same article, a friend pointed out that at her core, Bondi was incredibly self-conscious, noting, "The overwhelming thing you have to understand about Pam is her debilitating insecurity — she was always assuming someone was talking about her." Well, they certainly are now.
In light of that, we can't help but wonder if the widespread criticism is getting to Bondi. It can't be easy to go from being shy on a small scale to having the entire country's eyes on you, let alone for the general consensus to be that you're not shaping up at your new gig. Unlike his first presidency, Trump has kept his firing to a minimum this time around, so we don't know if he'd actually dismiss her himself. However, the possibility of her resigning of her own accord ... well, that doesn't seem too far off.