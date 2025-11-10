The View's Ana Navarro Has An Unexpected History With Pam Bondi

A lifelong Republican who once worked as the director of immigration policy under former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Ana Navarro spent quite a bit of time within Republican circles in Florida throughout her career as a strategist. At one point, she inevitably crossed paths with Pam Bondi, who served as attorney general of Florida between 2011 and 2019. "I don't want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people, but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot ... We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She's not a kook," Navarro said on "The View" in November 2024 (via Decider).

Navarro struck up a friendship with Bondi that, while casual, was strong enough to inspire her to stand up for the controversial U.S. attorney general amid criticism from her "The View" co-host. "What's a little election denialism between friends? Everything in life is relative," Navarro said, referring to Bondi's claims that the 2020 election had been fraudulent. Co-host Sunny Hostin was shocked that Navarro was playing down the seriousness of the matter.

But she remained steadfast in her defense of Bondi. "Everything in life is relative. There is no accusation of sexual harassment or assault against her, there's no accusation of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old, she hasn't beheaded a whale, she hasn't stabbed a dead bear cub. I mean, my god!" she argued, referring to the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz and some of the many scandals that have rocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s reputation. As hard as she initially defended her old friend, Navarro later changed her opinion.