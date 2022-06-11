Ana Navarro Delivers Blistering Takedown Of Trump In Response To Jan. 6 Hearings

It's no surprise that Ana Navarro has strong words about the January 6 hearings. In addition to her work as a contributor on "The View," Navarro's considered an expert on U.S. politics and Hispanic issues, with a background in Republican politics. She also serves as a CNN pundit. But Navarro has never been a big fan of the 45th U.S. president, Donald. J. Trump. "The View" contributor is also not a devotee of Donald Trump Jr., and Navarro has feuded with Don Jr. many times. The Miami-based political consultant made headlines during the 2016 presidential campaign when she clapped back at MAGA supporter Scottie Nell Hughes, who criticized Navarro for saying a word used by then-candidate Trump. Navarro said, "Don't tell me you're offended when I say 'p***y' but you're not offended when Donald Trump says it. I'm not running for president. He is." A media star was born!

After the first January 6 hearing held by the House Select Committee on June 9, Navarro posted a photo of Rep. Liz Cheney and tweeted: "Poignant truth spoken by @Liz_Cheney. Trump unleashed hatred and lawlessness and wreaked havoc on America. He did not do it alone. Many Republican officials who knew better were his accomplices. They put loyalty to Trump and their careers ahead of the country and democracy."

But Navarro delivered a blistering takedown of Trump in response to January 6 hearings on "The View."