Ana Navarro Reveals How She's Feeling After Testing Positive For COVID A Second Time
"The View" co-hosts are getting hit hard by the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. The talk show began filming remotely after co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID on January 3, per People. But then, on January 7, popular "The View" guest host Ana Navarro revealed she also tested positive for COVID-19! It's the second time Navarro tested positive for COVID. Navarro and Sunny Hostin left "The View" during a commercial break in September after testing positive for COVID-19, just before an appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris. The show seems like a mirror for the rest of the United States, as many people have gotten caught in the Omnicron wave.
This week, Goldberg has been gone from the show, except for a brief remote check-in. Goldberg said (via People), "It was a shock because, you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron." She added, "You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'" But Navarro's reaction to her second COVID diagnosis was surprising!
Ana Navarro said she's feeling 'pretty good'
Ana Navarro revealed she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but she's feeling pretty good despite having the virus. The 50-year-old journalist was guest-hosting on "The View" on January 7. The co-hosts have been broadcasting remotely after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. People reported that the vaccinated CNN contributor explained, "I am now positive for COVID. I'm feeling no symptoms; I'm feeling pretty good so far; I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat; I assumed I had it. I've been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex."
Navarro added, "I'm doing pretty good, so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines."
As Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized upon hearing of Navarro's first breakthrough case of COVID-19 before appearing on "The View" in September 2021 (via Us Weekly), "Listen, Sunny [Hostin] and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."