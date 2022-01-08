Ana Navarro Reveals How She's Feeling After Testing Positive For COVID A Second Time

"The View" co-hosts are getting hit hard by the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. The talk show began filming remotely after co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID on January 3, per People. But then, on January 7, popular "The View" guest host Ana Navarro revealed she also tested positive for COVID-19! It's the second time Navarro tested positive for COVID. Navarro and Sunny Hostin left "The View" during a commercial break in September after testing positive for COVID-19, just before an appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris. The show seems like a mirror for the rest of the United States, as many people have gotten caught in the Omnicron wave.

This week, Goldberg has been gone from the show, except for a brief remote check-in. Goldberg said (via People), "It was a shock because, you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron." She added, "You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'" But Navarro's reaction to her second COVID diagnosis was surprising!