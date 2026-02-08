What Happened To Pam Bondi's Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Ever since she was sworn-in to office as attorney general, Pam Bondi has faced plastic surgery rumors. Comparing older and more recent photos exposes how much Bondi's face has changed over the years. Looking at a snap from June 2015, when she was the attorney general of Florida, shows that the long-time Donald Trump supporter not only looked different, but has seemingly aged in reverse. Comparing it to a picture from a decade later, in August 2025, highlights how the shape of Bondi's face was altered, especially around the nose and eye regions. Even though she's pushing 60 years old in the pic, her forehead is completely smooth, which suggests Botox use.
Theories about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone go beyond amateur analysis. A plastic surgeon examined older snaps of Bondi and concluded that the plastic surgery rumors weren't BS. Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa, thought one part of Bondi's face was noticeably different from 2015. "There's no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved," Niccole told our sister site Glam in May 2025. "She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area," the surgeon added. Niccole also noted the absence of wrinkles on the AG's face and suggested there were multiple contributing factors. "This could be the result of high-quality skincare paired with professional treatments," he said.
A couple of months after that analysis, there was more evidence that Bondi's look was not natural. In June 2025, Bondi posted a video where her plastic surgery had seemingly deteriorated. Her neck region specifically appeared to have aged, and that area had actually been noticed by multiple experts.
Pam Bondi's nose offered a clue about her possible cosmetic procedures
Just after she was appointed as attorney general by Donald Trump, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally examined before-and-after pics that hinted Pam Bondi had plastic surgery. While speaking to the Irish Star in January 2025, McNally mentioned that Bondi's drastic weight loss the previous year played a major factor in her transformation, but there were also two signs that she had help in the form of cosmetic procedures. "First off, her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn't what happens with weight loss," McNally told the publication. "I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area," the plastic surgeon added. McNally also noted how Bondi's neck looked surprisingly smooth for someone not only her age, but who had lost a lot of weight. "She may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address this area," McNally said.
While that plastic surgeon believed Bondi may have employed "minimally-invasive" methods to tighten her neck region, another doctor believed the AG went under the knife. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery," Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail in January 2025. Rosenberg said he thought Bondi's tightened neck could have been connected to another procedure. "So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift," he added.
As mentioned previously in this article, Bondi's nose appeared to have been altered from her 2015 look, and Rosenberg supported that theory. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," the surgeon told the Daily Mail.