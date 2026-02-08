What Happened To Pam Bondi's Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Ever since she was sworn-in to office as attorney general, Pam Bondi has faced plastic surgery rumors. Comparing older and more recent photos exposes how much Bondi's face has changed over the years. Looking at a snap from June 2015, when she was the attorney general of Florida, shows that the long-time Donald Trump supporter not only looked different, but has seemingly aged in reverse. Comparing it to a picture from a decade later, in August 2025, highlights how the shape of Bondi's face was altered, especially around the nose and eye regions. Even though she's pushing 60 years old in the pic, her forehead is completely smooth, which suggests Botox use.

Michele Sandberg & Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Theories about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone go beyond amateur analysis. A plastic surgeon examined older snaps of Bondi and concluded that the plastic surgery rumors weren't BS. Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa, thought one part of Bondi's face was noticeably different from 2015. "There's no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved," Niccole told our sister site Glam in May 2025. "She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area," the surgeon added. Niccole also noted the absence of wrinkles on the AG's face and suggested there were multiple contributing factors. "This could be the result of high-quality skincare paired with professional treatments," he said.

A couple of months after that analysis, there was more evidence that Bondi's look was not natural. In June 2025, Bondi posted a video where her plastic surgery had seemingly deteriorated. Her neck region specifically appeared to have aged, and that area had actually been noticed by multiple experts.