The One Thing That Suggests Pam Bondi's Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS

There's no question that Pam Bondi is gorgeous, and at nearly 60, she looks incredible for her age, too. That said, many have questioned whether the attorney general has had some help with achieving that youthful look, and the state of the skin on her neck points to the possibility of those pesky plastic surgery rumors being true.

To be clear, Bondi isn't entirely wrinkle-free. Au contraire, she does have some fine lines. Having said that, at 59 years old at the time people began marveling at how young she looked, that's still less than one would expect. Luck and years of using only the best skincare money can buy? Maybe. However, like we said, her neck — though a touch less taut than her face — is what has had a ton of experts thinking she's had some kind of intervention. After all, Bondi isn't just at an age where one would expect to see some deeper wrinkles; she's also had a major weight transformation.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in early 2025, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg shared that he didn't believe the relative tightness of Bondi's neck came down to natural factors. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery," he told the outlet. As for specific procedures the attorney general may have undergone, Rosenberg mused, "She may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift." Speaking to the Irish Star, Dr. Sean McNally had a similar stance. "Her neck skin looks less lax than I would expect for someone who just lost 50 pounds in their late 50s," he said. Granted, McNally and other surgeons haven't been quite as convinced that Bondi actually went under the knife to achieve those enviable results.