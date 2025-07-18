Pam Bondi Looked So Different Before The Rumored Plastic Surgery
Attorney General Pam Bondi is often lauded for her ageless beauty, but she looked very different a few years ago. The internet thinks plastic surgery helped her achieve her glow-up. Over the years, Bondi hasn't been able to escape rampant plastic surgery rumors started by folks who believe she's had a little surgical assistance in dialing back the hands of time. And while the internet loves to accuse public figures of undergoing plastic surgery transformations, it seems likely that Bondi has had some tweaks of some kind throughout her life, given that she's nearly 60 years old as of write time.
Even medical professionals are astounded at her aging process. However, they're not buying that Bondi is all natural. New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg, for example, spoke with the Daily Mail and stated that, although Bondi's substantial weight loss could've contributed to her fresh appearance, it's likely that plastic surgery also played a part. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," said Dr. Rosenberg. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."
Nicki Swift also consulted with Dr. Raja Mohan, board-certified Dallas, Texas, Plastic Surgeon, who analyzed past photos of Bondi and offered their expert opinion about what plastic surgery procedures she might have utilized over the years.
Pam Bondi may have spent a small fortune on plastic surgeon, says a plastic surgeon
These possible cosmetic procedures would've set Pam Bondi back thousands of dollars over the years.
"Estimated costs vary greatly depending on the region and provider," explained Dr. Mohan, adding, "Higher costs are most common in big cities like NYC, LA, and Miami." However, a "general range" for a lower facelift can set a person back between $15,000 and $50,000," per Dr. Mohan. "Fat grafting can cost between $6,000 and $10,000." Going down the list, Dr. Mohan revealed that Dermal fillers could cost between "$800 and $1,500 per syringe." Next, Botox can cost between "$400 to $800." Meanwhile, an upper and lower lid Blepharoplasty could run a person back $15,000, while Laser resurfacing or RF treatments could cost $2,000 to $5,000 per session.
Overall, Bondi's bill could've easily eclipsed $70,000, according to Dr. Mohan. "If she has maintained these treatments over time, excluding an additional lower facelift and blepharoplasty, which don't need to be repeated every year, the total investment could easily exceed $70,000 across several years, depending on what city she had them performed in and who the doctor(s) were," he explained.