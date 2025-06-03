Pam Bondi's Rumored Plastic Surgery Looks To Be Deteriorating In Jaw-Dropping Video

In case you haven't noticed, plastic surgery is trending again — and not in the way you'd think. It's no longer frowned upon in this era, in fact. Whether it's upgraded Botox or full-on facelifts, celebs are stepping out with faces so fresh, you'd think they were AI-generated. The likes of Kris Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Donatella Versace, and even Anne Hathaway all seem to have turned back time with cosmetic changes that leave people wondering if they've unlocked the secret to aging in reverse — or just have their plastic surgeons on speed dial. But one person who hasn't joined the ageless elite? U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Long rumored to have dabbled in plastic surgery, Bondi recently posted a video on Instagram that had viewers doing a double-take — and not in a good way.

In the video, Bondi showed (or should we say boasted?) herself having what appears to be a serious discussion with NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker and other colleagues. She said that their yap session was what she described as "global security coordination efforts." Politics aside, though, it was really her overall look that had people talking. The attention went to her looks instead, in what might be her most unfiltered appearance to date. We can't particularly pinpoint whether it was the harsh lighting, the minimal makeup, or perhaps it was just real life catching up — but her neck, in particular, did most of the talking. And truth be told, it wasn't really giving youth.

Now at 59 years old, Bondi isn't exactly ancient, but she's also not passing for someone who's up to speed on Gen Z memes or knows what "skibidi toilet" means. And while aging is natural (and none of us is immune, to be fair), whatever work she may have had done seems to be showing its age right along with her.