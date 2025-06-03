Pam Bondi's Rumored Plastic Surgery Looks To Be Deteriorating In Jaw-Dropping Video
In case you haven't noticed, plastic surgery is trending again — and not in the way you'd think. It's no longer frowned upon in this era, in fact. Whether it's upgraded Botox or full-on facelifts, celebs are stepping out with faces so fresh, you'd think they were AI-generated. The likes of Kris Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Donatella Versace, and even Anne Hathaway all seem to have turned back time with cosmetic changes that leave people wondering if they've unlocked the secret to aging in reverse — or just have their plastic surgeons on speed dial. But one person who hasn't joined the ageless elite? U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Long rumored to have dabbled in plastic surgery, Bondi recently posted a video on Instagram that had viewers doing a double-take — and not in a good way.
In the video, Bondi showed (or should we say boasted?) herself having what appears to be a serious discussion with NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker and other colleagues. She said that their yap session was what she described as "global security coordination efforts." Politics aside, though, it was really her overall look that had people talking. The attention went to her looks instead, in what might be her most unfiltered appearance to date. We can't particularly pinpoint whether it was the harsh lighting, the minimal makeup, or perhaps it was just real life catching up — but her neck, in particular, did most of the talking. And truth be told, it wasn't really giving youth.
Now at 59 years old, Bondi isn't exactly ancient, but she's also not passing for someone who's up to speed on Gen Z memes or knows what "skibidi toilet" means. And while aging is natural (and none of us is immune, to be fair), whatever work she may have had done seems to be showing its age right along with her.
Is Pam Bondi trying to look 'natural'?
As of this writing, Pam Bondi hasn't addressed the plastic surgery rumors — or shared any secrets about how she's supposedly keeping her youthful glow. But if her Instagram video is any indication, she might have finally decided to lean into a more age-appropriate look as she enters her 60s. Sure, she still steps out in the occasional inappropriate outfit, but this clip may mark the beginning of her embrace of the au naturel version of herself.
To be fair, not all of Bondi's transformation can be chalked up to cosmetic work, at least according to an expert. "A good portion of the changes in Pam Bondi's face shape can be attributed to her 50-pound weight loss in 2024. However, there are two areas she may have had something done," Dr. Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon, told The Irish Star, adding that it was likely supplemented by fillers and skin tightening procedures. "First off, her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn't what happens with weight loss. I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss. Secondly, her neck skin looks less lax than I would expect for someone who just lost 50 pounds in their late 50s. She may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address this area."
And while Bondi hasn't confirmed or denied anything, her face — and neck — may already be doing the talking on her behalf. Whether she'll continue to embrace the unfiltered look or return to more polished posts remains to be seen.