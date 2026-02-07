Pam Bondi & Donald Trump's Body Language Adds Fuel To Resignation Rumors, Expert Says

Breaking down the body language between Donald Trump and Pam Bondi shows why resignation rumors are swirling around the attorney general. The chatter went into overdrive when The Wall Street Journal published a report on January 12 that the president was growing increasingly impatient with the AG's inability to press charges against former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. According to the report, Trump also took an icy dig at Bondi. A source told WSJ that POTUS viewed her as a "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda."

To gain further insight into the relationship between Trump and Bondi, Nicki Swift had Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, examine footage of the two interacting. She looked at a clip of Trump introducing the AG during a roundtable presser at the White House in October 2025. "I'm just gonna tell you that Pam Bondi has done a fantastic job, and Pam would you say a few words please," the president said before giving Bondi the floor. "Although he introduced her with positive words, he had a flat, non-smiling face when introducing her and he sucked in air right after," Moore told us.

While discussing the relentless work of other members of his administration, Bondi reached over and touched Trump's arm, but he was far from engaged. "Trump appeared to be zoning out for a large part of Bondi's speech," the body language expert said. Moore also noted that Trump cared more about other members than details pertaining to Bondi's work. "[It's] clear that Trump may not be entirely pleased with Bondi at the moment," Moore said.