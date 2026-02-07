Pam Bondi & Donald Trump's Body Language Adds Fuel To Resignation Rumors, Expert Says
Breaking down the body language between Donald Trump and Pam Bondi shows why resignation rumors are swirling around the attorney general. The chatter went into overdrive when The Wall Street Journal published a report on January 12 that the president was growing increasingly impatient with the AG's inability to press charges against former FBI director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. According to the report, Trump also took an icy dig at Bondi. A source told WSJ that POTUS viewed her as a "weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda."
To gain further insight into the relationship between Trump and Bondi, Nicki Swift had Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, examine footage of the two interacting. She looked at a clip of Trump introducing the AG during a roundtable presser at the White House in October 2025. "I'm just gonna tell you that Pam Bondi has done a fantastic job, and Pam would you say a few words please," the president said before giving Bondi the floor. "Although he introduced her with positive words, he had a flat, non-smiling face when introducing her and he sucked in air right after," Moore told us.
While discussing the relentless work of other members of his administration, Bondi reached over and touched Trump's arm, but he was far from engaged. "Trump appeared to be zoning out for a large part of Bondi's speech," the body language expert said. Moore also noted that Trump cared more about other members than details pertaining to Bondi's work. "[It's] clear that Trump may not be entirely pleased with Bondi at the moment," Moore said.
Pam Bondi seems eager to appease Donald Trump
Shortly after she was sworn-in as attorney general, Pam Bondi gave Donald Trump a tour of the Department of Justice in March 2025. Cameras followed the pair as they walked the halls, and at one point Bondi stopped POTUS to show that the DOJ had hung up his portrait above a doorway. She grabbed his arm and turned him around in the process. "Oh wow! Looks like such a nice person," Trump joked.
We had body language expert Nicole Moore look at that seemingly innocuous interaction. "[S]he pitched her body forward and reached her arm out to him ... almost like she wanted to make sure he was pleased with the portrait," Moore told Nicki Swift. "From their body language, it appears as if Bondi is seeking Trump's approval while Trump is comfortable with her, but he's not exactly giving her the emotional connection she seems to be craving from him," Moore added.
That was not the first time someone noticed that the AG yearned for Trump's acceptance. In fact, sources have said that one of the shady things about Bondi is her constant need for approval. Amid rumors that her time as attorney general was tenuous, The Atlantic published an article on January 20 where insiders close to Bondi revealed she had turned into a Trump sycophant. Reportedly, that behavior was rooted in Bondi's desire for acceptance. "The overwhelming thing you have to understand about Pam is her debilitating insecurity — she was always assuming someone was talking about her," one source told the outlet, which further validated the body language expert's interpretation of Trump and Bondi's interactions.