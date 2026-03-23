Pam Bondi Scandals That Flushed Her Credibility Down The Drain

Pam Bondi has spent a lot of time in the headlines since being sworn in as America's attorney general in February 2025. Headlines have run the gamut from people wondering what happened to Pam Bondi's face to others placing Bondi's relationship with her brother under the microscope. However, Bondi has garnered the most attention for her eyebrow-raising political comments and divisive legal actions.

Perhaps one of the shadiest things revealed about Bondi by her former friends is that she used to be so shy that she was nicknamed "Pambi." In fact, she herself once told ​​Elysian, "I have a very thin skin." Bondi's former colleagues and friends corroborated that statement in a piece for The Atlantic titled, "What Happened to Pam Bondi?" According to the insiders, Bondi adopted a whole new persona solely to further her career ambitions, and they weren't exactly impressed. "She went cheap for power," they mused. "Was it worth it?" Indeed, today's version of Bondi seems to have no qualms raising her voice at colleagues, going back on her word, and hyping up President Trump, regardless of the issue. Here are the biggest Pam Bondi scandals that have flushed her credibility down the drain.