Pam Bondi Scandals That Flushed Her Credibility Down The Drain
Pam Bondi has spent a lot of time in the headlines since being sworn in as America's attorney general in February 2025. Headlines have run the gamut from people wondering what happened to Pam Bondi's face to others placing Bondi's relationship with her brother under the microscope. However, Bondi has garnered the most attention for her eyebrow-raising political comments and divisive legal actions.
Perhaps one of the shadiest things revealed about Bondi by her former friends is that she used to be so shy that she was nicknamed "Pambi." In fact, she herself once told Elysian, "I have a very thin skin." Bondi's former colleagues and friends corroborated that statement in a piece for The Atlantic titled, "What Happened to Pam Bondi?" According to the insiders, Bondi adopted a whole new persona solely to further her career ambitions, and they weren't exactly impressed. "She went cheap for power," they mused. "Was it worth it?" Indeed, today's version of Bondi seems to have no qualms raising her voice at colleagues, going back on her word, and hyping up President Trump, regardless of the issue. Here are the biggest Pam Bondi scandals that have flushed her credibility down the drain.
A Trump Foundation donation sparked bribery allegations
Over a decade before she became Donald Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi was running for reelection as Florida's attorney general. The two were already friendly, however, as Trump donated $25,000 to her campaign. The check, personally signed by Trump, appeared standard until 2016, when the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) found potential red flags and filed a formal complaint with the IRS. For one, the funds came from The Donald J. Trump Foundation, Inc., which, as a nonprofit, would not be allowed to make political donations. Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg told The Washington Post it was a simple mistake and assured that, had they known, "We would have taken it out of [Trump's] own personal account."
Even more worrying, though, was the fact that the donation occurred just six days after a Bondi spokesperson claimed her office was reviewing allegations of fraud against Trump University, per CNN. Ultimately, Bondi decided not to take any legal action, despite dozens of complaints being filed in Florida. Allegations of the $25,000 being a bribe payment swirled, but Bondi was adamant that it wasn't the case. "I never, nor was my office, investigating him," she told The Tampa Bay Times, per The New York Times. "I would never lie; I would never take money." Eventually, a Florida prosecutor cleared both Bondi and Trump of any wrongdoing in 2017.
She reportedly tried to steal a child's dog
Long before Pam Bondi became a household name, the then-assistant state attorney for Florida made headlines for allegedly stealing a child's dog. It all started in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina impacted over 250,000 pets who became lost or stranded during the tragedy. While some were eventually rescued and reunited with their owners, others were sent to shelters across the US and Canada. One such pooch was a St. Bernard named Master Tank who arrived in Florida and was adopted by Bondi, who renamed him Noah. However, Master Tank's family was desperately looking for him. Four months later, they succeeded. However, rather than it being a cause for celebration, a 16-month legal battle ensued as Bondi refused to return the dog.
As The Palm Beach Post reported, Bondi initially said the dog didn't belong to the family, then she accused them of mistreating him, saying, per SFGATE, he was "dying from heartworms." Master Tank's owners, Steve and Dorreen Couture, explained he had actually been dealing with the condition for a long time and slammed, "She lied." As Dorreen told the outlet, "My little grandson begged her to take the dog home, and she refused." Shockingly, Dorreen revealed that the four-year-old wasn't just reeling from losing his dog but also from the murder-suicide of his parents, and yet, Bondi wouldn't budge. She hired a lawyer, so the Coutures did too, eventually settling out of court. Bondi returned the dog but demanded she be allowed to visit, which she never did.
Pam Bondi went back and forth on the existence of an Epstein client list
The Jeffrey Epstein files proved to be one of the most talked-about issues of President Trump's first year back in office. Indeed, Pam Bondi was already being questioned about the issue just two weeks after being sworn in as Attorney General in February 2025. During an appearance on Fox News, Bondi was asked, "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients?" Without hesitation, she confirmed, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review."
However, her story appeared to have changed by July when a joint memo from the DOJ and FBI announced it had analyzed everything it had on Epstein and that "this systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.'" Bondi also attempted to clarify her initial statement during a cabinet meeting, telling reporters that she hadn't actually meant she had a client list. "I was asked a question about the client list," she explained. "My response was, 'It's sitting on my desk to be reviewed,' meaning the file."
Whatever said file may or may not have contained, the DOJ continued to stall its publication until Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, which Trump ultimately signed. The bill gave the DOJ just 30 days to post all the Epstein files online, but, once again, Bondi and her agency wavered, waiting to release documents (which included unexpected celeb names) until January 2026, well after the deadline had passed.
She was accused of orchestrating an Epstein 'cover-up'
The drawn-out release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, combined with Pam Bondi's conflicting comments on the matter, landed the attorney general in front of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee in February 2026. The hours-long hearing quickly turned combative and, all the while, Bondi's unfiltered thoughts chipped at her soured reputation. In addition to refusing to answer most questions, including why the DOJ failed to redact some victims' names, Bondi became visibly flustered, raised her voice, and repeatedly resorted to name-calling.
One particularly contentious exchange happened when Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed out that the DOJ had failed to publish a number of Epstein documents mentioning President Trump, while quickly pulling Trump-related files that had been released. "This performance screams cover-up," he said, per USA Today. Rather than disproving that allegation, Bondi lost her cool and clapped back by calling Raskin a "washed up loser lawyer."
Interestingly, it's not just Democrats who believe Bondi may be hiding something. In 2026, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace brought forth a subpoena motion against Bondi, calling her actions a "cover-up" and arguing that she had failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by not releasing all pertinent documents. Others agreed and Bondi was officially subpoenaed that March, as House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, also a Republican, explained he was ready to investigate Bondi's "possible mismanagement" of the Epstein files.
Bondi came under fire for hiring a Jan. 6 rioter
Pam Bondi's DOJ has repeatedly been scrutinized for a wide array of reasons, including hiring a former January 6 rioter who was indicted on two felonies and four misdemeanors in 2023. Jared Wise was captured on video wandering around inside the Capitol as well as spewing hatred at police officers. The former FBI Special Agent could be heard yelling, per the US Attorney's Office, "You guys are disgusting!" He also called officers "Nazis" and, as he witnessed police being physically assaulted, he chanted, "Kill 'em! Kill 'em! Kill 'em!" Ultimately, Wise's case never went to trial as he was pardoned by President Trump in January 2025.
In a surprising turn of events, NPR reported that Wise not only received a pardon but also a job. He had been hired by the DOJ as a senior adviser to the Deputy Attorney General and was called a "valued member" by a spokesperson. "We appreciate his contributions to our team."
The controversial hiring made headlines again in February 2026 during Bondi's House Judiciary Committee hearing. Rep. Joe Neguse showed a clip of Wise's actions on January 6 and asked Bondi, per People, "This is who you choose, as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America, to hire at the Department of Justice?" "He does work for us, yes," Bondi said, brushing off the line of questioning as if it were no big deal. "I believe he was pardoned by President Trump."
Is Pam Bondi willing to do anything to protect Trump?
Despite Donald Trump's icy digs at Pam Bondi fueling resignation rumors, it seems the attorney general's support of the president is unshakeable. So much so that Bondi had to face a Senate Judiciary Committee in October 2025 over allegations that she was politicizing the DOJ to help the president. Despite vowing "to end the weaponization of justice" (per USA Today), numerous committee members believed she was doing the opposite. Sen. Dick Durbin, for example, alleged, "Our nation's top law enforcement agency has become a shield for the president and his political allies when they engage in misconduct." Indeed, Trump openly pushed Bondi to prosecute anyone he saw as an enemy, even posting at her on Truth Social in September 2025 that she should go after James Comey and Letitia James, whom she later indicted in September and October, respectively.
Bondi again showcased her loyalty to the president during her appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in February 2026. Rather than responding to allegations about mismanagement of the Epstein files, Bondi skirted questions and praised Trump during unrelated conversations, calling him "the greatest president in American history" and telling the committee, per USA Today, they should apologize to Trump. "You sit here and you attack the president – I'm not going to have it," she fumed. In February 2026, an NPR investigation confirmed that the DOJ had indeed withheld and removed certain documents mentioning Trump from its Epstein release, seemingly trying to protect him, as alleged.
Bondi allegedly ignored conflicts of interest
The streaming world was shaken up in December 2025 when Netflix announced it was acquiring Warner Bros. for $82.7 billion. Soon after, the story became more explosive when Paramount started a bidding war with increasing offers to snatch the deal from Netflix. Regardless of who won, the merger would have to undergo regulatory review, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal called on Pam Bondi not to be involved due to a possible conflict of interest. As they explained, Bondi had worked for lobbying firm Ballard Partners for six years, and now, Ballard was representing both Netflix and Paramount as clients. "DOJ must guarantee that any review of a potential Warner Bros. transaction is decided based upon the law, not perverted by political favoritism and cronyism," the senators argued.
Ultimately, Bondi didn't step back and, what's more, was accused of swaying the final decision. Paramount ultimately won the following March after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and, just hours later, dropped Netflix's bid. Sarandos told Bloomberg the DOJ didn't influence his decision, but the timing was questionable and, as Warren and Blumenthal pointed out, it wasn't the first time Bondi had been accused of a conflict of interest. In July 2025, the DOJ dropped its challenge against Amex GBT and CWT Holdings merging after Amex hired Ballard Partners to lobby the DOJ.
Bondi's efforts to overhaul State Bar ethics rules set off alarm bells
Pam Bondi further stoked allegations of the weaponization of the DOJ when the department proposed a new regulation in March 2026 that would broaden her role in disciplinary measures. In the proposed amendment, ethics complaints filed against current and former DOJ lawyers, which would normally be handled by state bars, would now be reviewed by the attorney general first. The state wouldn't be able to proceed until Bondi had her say and, as Slate pointed out, this new power could easily be abused. That's because, if Bondi chose to let her reviews run on forever, DOJ lawyers could potentially have carte blanche to protect the president and his allies.
Indeed, federal judges have repeatedly criticized the behavior of DOJ lawyers. As legal ethics lawyer Hilary Gerzhoy told Bloomberg Law, the proposal was "incredibly concerning." As she explained, federalizing this independent process could strip states of their power to disbar members. Kevin Owen, a partner at Gilbert Employment Law, also found the news troubling, noting, "This is about DOJ interfering with the states' licensing authority of lawyers for the political benefit of this administration." Legal ethics scholar Stephen Gillers agreed, telling The Hill, "It is a DOJ power grab."