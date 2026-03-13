Pam Bondi's Relationship With Her Lawyer Brother Is Under The Microscope

Add this to the long list of things Pam Bondi is being asked about, because people are questioning her brother's string of successes since she became the United States Attorney General. Like Pam herself, Brad Bondi is in the legal biz, though rather than going into public service as his sister did, he's involved in white collar defense, serving as a partner at Paul Hastings. Side note: If Pam Bondi's voice droning the word "lawyer" while airing her unfiltered thoughts is all you can think about right now, same. But back to Brad; his practice has many of his accomplishments listed on their website, stretching back to the early-2010s, so he undoubtedly has a great track record.

And yet, some people have expressed concern over clients Brad has represented whose cases have been dismissed altogether by the DOJ since Pam took office. One particularly high-profile case involved Carolina Amesty, a Republican lawmaker for Florida from late 2022 to late 2024, who was accused of stealing COVID relief money, and was looking at 20 years behind bars if found guilty. However, in August 2025, the case was dismissed, with the Tampa Bay Times reporting that Brad had informed the court that it had all come down to, "Significant exculpatory material."

Notably, that material wasn't made public, and in his dismissal order, the presiding judge wrote, "Without providing any explanation or argument in support of its request, the United States asks the Court to dismiss the criminal complaint," (via Central Florida Public Media). Unsurprisingly, several outlets were quick to point out Brad's connection to the AG when covering it, and ABC News even asked the DOJ about the dismisssal. Their response: "This decision was made through proper channels and the Attorney General had no role in it." Okay then.