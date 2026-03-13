Pam Bondi's Relationship With Her Lawyer Brother Is Under The Microscope
Add this to the long list of things Pam Bondi is being asked about, because people are questioning her brother's string of successes since she became the United States Attorney General. Like Pam herself, Brad Bondi is in the legal biz, though rather than going into public service as his sister did, he's involved in white collar defense, serving as a partner at Paul Hastings. Side note: If Pam Bondi's voice droning the word "lawyer" while airing her unfiltered thoughts is all you can think about right now, same. But back to Brad; his practice has many of his accomplishments listed on their website, stretching back to the early-2010s, so he undoubtedly has a great track record.
And yet, some people have expressed concern over clients Brad has represented whose cases have been dismissed altogether by the DOJ since Pam took office. One particularly high-profile case involved Carolina Amesty, a Republican lawmaker for Florida from late 2022 to late 2024, who was accused of stealing COVID relief money, and was looking at 20 years behind bars if found guilty. However, in August 2025, the case was dismissed, with the Tampa Bay Times reporting that Brad had informed the court that it had all come down to, "Significant exculpatory material."
Notably, that material wasn't made public, and in his dismissal order, the presiding judge wrote, "Without providing any explanation or argument in support of its request, the United States asks the Court to dismiss the criminal complaint," (via Central Florida Public Media). Unsurprisingly, several outlets were quick to point out Brad's connection to the AG when covering it, and ABC News even asked the DOJ about the dismisssal. Their response: "This decision was made through proper channels and the Attorney General had no role in it." Okay then.
Senator Adam Schiff wants Brad Bondi's wins looked into
Carolina Amesty isn't the only client of Brad Bondi's whose case was dismissed by the Department of Justice, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that certain lawmakers are calling for a deep dive into Pam Bondi's possible involvement. Among them is Senator Adam Schiff, with whom the beleaguered Attorney General beefed during her October 2025 oversight hearing (the one that sparked Pam Bondi resignation rumors). ICYMI, in response to a question Schiff asked, Pam barked, "Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him?" (via CNBC-TV18). As it pertains to Brad, the senator argued in a letter co-authored with Rep. Dave Min that he was worried some of the lawyer's wins may have been directly linked to who his sister was.
"We are concerned that DOJ officials, including the Attorney General, may have failed to ensure the independence of internal accountability mechanisms," the California Democrats asserted (via ABC News). More specifically, Schiff and Min requested an investigation into, "Whether Attorney General Pamela Bondi properly recused herself from, or otherwise improperly influenced, several cases involving defendants represented by her brother." Much like the Carolina Amesty case, the DOJ's response was that Pam had nothing to do with it.
In fact, they pretty much recycled what they'd said before, reassuring ABC News, "These decisions were made through the proper channels, and the Attorney General had no role in them." Given Kristi Noem's dismissal was due in part to her hiring people she knew to tackle her super pricey ad campaign, we can't help but wonder if the AG is next. Donald Trump has reportedly made icy digs at Pam Bondi's expense in private, so watch this space.