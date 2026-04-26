Todd Blanche's Wife Is Gorgeous – But Needs A Fashion Intervention ASAP
Acting attorney general Todd Blanche was thrust into the spotlight after being appointed on April 2, 2026, following President Donald Trump's firing of Pam Bondi. This has drawn some criticism, since Blanche was also the president's personal criminal defense attorney, so it's only natural that curiosity has grown around him. As he becomes a larger target for political scrutiny, his wife, Kristine Blanche, is also becoming more visible in the court of public opinion. While Kristine is undeniably traditionally attractive, people are already starting to notice her lack of fashion sense.
While Kristine hasn't caved to a MAGA makeover yet, her shared photos on Instagram reveal that she may be needing some kind of fashion intervention, stat. In an Instagram post shared by Kristine Blanche on December 6, 2026, she kicked off the holiday season with a photo beside Todd at a party. The couple can be seen awkwardly posing together, with an unnatural gap between them and Kristine painfully hunched toward her husband.
Kristine wore a straight rose-colored dress with a flat design that caused wrinkles and creases to form around her stomach and hips. Her thick black heels looked out of place paired with the dress, but the biggest double-take was her hideous, cropped blazer that somehow seemed too tiny and oversized at the same time and in different places. Her speckled blazer was a static-looking eyesore that robbed the outfit of any elegance or cohesiveness. Kristine would have been much better off leaving the blazer in the closet — or the trash, for that matter.
Of course, Todd can't escape his own fashion trainwrecks. He wore a bright orange tie for this occasion, which completely clashed with the holiday decor that surrounded them. The square patterning on the tie was also hard on the eyes due to its unappealing color scheme. Even the Lego portrait of President Donald Trump looming in the background of another photo they shared to Instagram from the night had better color coordination than this sartorially disastrous couple.
Kristine Blanche may need an emergency makeover
Todd and Kristine Blanche were college sweethearts in Washington, D.C., having first met during their study abroad programs in Australia. At the time, Todd was attending the American University while Kristine studied biology at The Catholic University of America before going on to earn her Ph.D. and M.D. After their Australian romance, the couple had a wedding in the Bahamas in 1996, eventually having two children.
Kristine walked away from her career in conventional medicine to open a holistic medicine practice in 2008 in New York called the Integrative Healing Center. Her fashion taste is equally unconventional as her medicine, which should help her fit in with other poorly dressed MAGA stars at Mar-a-Lago parties. In an Instagram post shared by Kristine in October 2025 to mark her birthday, she can be seen wearing a baggy white shirt and patterned blue pants with an awkward length. The only thing matching in the outfit is the black jacket and sandals, which clash with the rest of the ensemble. Her caption, where she refers to herself in the third person and lavishes herself with compliments, may be even weirder than her outfit.
Despite being traditionally beautiful, Kristine has yet to unlock her full potential while being weighed down by unflattering outfits. Perhaps Erika Kirk's MAGA beauty pageant reputation can offer Kristine a few fashion pointers in the future.