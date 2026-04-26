Todd Blanche's Wife Is Gorgeous – But Needs A Fashion Intervention ASAP

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche was thrust into the spotlight after being appointed on April 2, 2026, following President Donald Trump's firing of Pam Bondi. This has drawn some criticism, since Blanche was also the president's personal criminal defense attorney, so it's only natural that curiosity has grown around him. As he becomes a larger target for political scrutiny, his wife, Kristine Blanche, is also becoming more visible in the court of public opinion. While Kristine is undeniably traditionally attractive, people are already starting to notice her lack of fashion sense.

While Kristine hasn't caved to a MAGA makeover yet, her shared photos on Instagram reveal that she may be needing some kind of fashion intervention, stat. In an Instagram post shared by Kristine Blanche on December 6, 2026, she kicked off the holiday season with a photo beside Todd at a party. The couple can be seen awkwardly posing together, with an unnatural gap between them and Kristine painfully hunched toward her husband.

Kristine wore a straight rose-colored dress with a flat design that caused wrinkles and creases to form around her stomach and hips. Her thick black heels looked out of place paired with the dress, but the biggest double-take was her hideous, cropped blazer that somehow seemed too tiny and oversized at the same time and in different places. Her speckled blazer was a static-looking eyesore that robbed the outfit of any elegance or cohesiveness. Kristine would have been much better off leaving the blazer in the closet — or the trash, for that matter.

Of course, Todd can't escape his own fashion trainwrecks. He wore a bright orange tie for this occasion, which completely clashed with the holiday decor that surrounded them. The square patterning on the tie was also hard on the eyes due to its unappealing color scheme. Even the Lego portrait of President Donald Trump looming in the background of another photo they shared to Instagram from the night had better color coordination than this sartorially disastrous couple.