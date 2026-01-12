The Worst-Dressed MAGA Stars At Mar-A-Lago Parties In 2025
Year after year, Mar-a-Lago has been at the center of MAGA's most glittering occasions. 2025 was no different, and that meant a whole lot of fashion moments for Trump's circle. Granted, we're not sure we'd say they were great fashion moments. Au contraire, many of the looks seen at the club's parties were downright messy, with sequins, patterns, and dated silhouettes the order of the day.
Okay, so it hasn't all been major glam. In fact, we're going to kick things off with the president himself, who hosted a "Great Gatsby"-themed Halloween party at his Florida club ... and then seemingly forgot to dress the part. Donald Trump's look for the controversial bash (which happened to take place the night before millions of Americans lost SNAP benefits) consisted of his standard navy suit and blue tie. Go, POTUS, give us nothing.
We can't believe we're saying this, but we kind of missed the time he matched his orange makeup to his 2024 Halloween costume. At least that required some effort.
Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples' Halloween looks were a bit off
Maybe Halloween at Mar-a-Lago initially had a different theme, because it's worth noting that Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump's outfits didn't exactly scream "Gatsby," either. Maples seemed to have thrown on a pretty-if-basic gold dress and figured pearls and gloves would take it back in time.
Meanwhile, Tiffany's spiderweb dress almost gave off the impression that she had completely different Halloween plans but decided to blow them off to attend her dad's party. We will give Tiffany some grace, purely because her dress had some 20s-esque tassels on the hemline. Small wins, right?
Melania's metallic look felt a little basic
We know, we know — a fully metallic dress and the word "basic" don't typically go together. However, when Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago's 2025 New Year's Eve party ... well, she made it happen.
Perhaps it was the silhouette, which looked like something right out of 2008 (and that dress combined with the specific blowout she opted for did feel surprisingly dated for the typically classic-yet-fashion-forward FLOTUS). Or maybe it was the fabric itself, which read a little cheap in photos from the night. Either way, it was a miss.
Lara Trump's New Year's Eve look was a lot
Lara Trump has never been averse to a complicated look (who can forget her Power Ranger-inspired inauguration outfit, which made the list of the Trump family's biggest fashion disasters of 2025?), so it only made sense that she finished the year strong. Even so, when she arrived at the Mar-a-Lago NYE bash, we did several double-takes.
To be fair, the color was actually gorgeous on her (and it being New Year's Eve we'll even let the rose gold dress and silver bag combo slide). However, one billowy sleeve, a cutout on one side, a choker detail and hoops? Even on the glitziest night of the year ... sorry, Lara, it just didn't work.
Rudy Giuliani's NYE 'fit was ... festive
While some of the MAGA men do the bare minimum for dress-up parties (we refer again to Donald Trump's Halloween outfit), others have been significantly more game to go all out. We're talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani's NYE 2025 'fit, which not-so-subtly hinted that he still had Christmas on the brain.
Case in point: in addition to his red-and-white color scheme, his waistcoat also seemed to be patterned with green Christmas trees. To be clear, there's nothing wrong with a little festive dressing, especially at a New Year's Eve party. That said, "The Masked Singer" alum's outfit felt more kitsch than cool.
Stephen Miller's NYE suit looked like it shrunk in the wash
Stephen Miller's vibe for the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve bash wasn't quite as out-there as Rudy Giuliani's, and we'll give him credit for keeping things classic. However, we certainly wouldn't rule out the possibility that he initially planned to wear something else. After all, his tux looked a size (or several) too small.
In addition to his jacket pulling very unflatteringly around the abdomen, Miller's pants were also embarrassingly short. That wasn't all, though. Like the jacket, they were also pulling around his legs. Better luck next time, we guess.
Jeanine Pirro rocked every rhinestone she could find
On the off chance you forgot Judge Jeanine Pirro lives a lavish life, her NYE 'fit served as a reminder. After all, nothing quite screams "expensive taste" quite like an evening frock bedazzled with rhinestones, right?
We will give the former Fox News personality some credit and say that in candlelight, the rhinestones didn't stick out quite so egregiously. Nevertheless, in 2025, that many embellishments (and the cutouts, because we can't forget the cutouts) felt like a choice — and a bad one, at that. Then again, given some of her colleagues' looks at Mar-a-Lago events, Pirro certainly isn't on her own when it comes to questionable 'fits.