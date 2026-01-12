The Worst-Dressed MAGA Stars At Mar-A-Lago Parties In 2025

Year after year, Mar-a-Lago has been at the center of MAGA's most glittering occasions. 2025 was no different, and that meant a whole lot of fashion moments for Trump's circle. Granted, we're not sure we'd say they were great fashion moments. Au contraire, many of the looks seen at the club's parties were downright messy, with sequins, patterns, and dated silhouettes the order of the day.

Okay, so it hasn't all been major glam. In fact, we're going to kick things off with the president himself, who hosted a "Great Gatsby"-themed Halloween party at his Florida club ... and then seemingly forgot to dress the part. Donald Trump's look for the controversial bash (which happened to take place the night before millions of Americans lost SNAP benefits) consisted of his standard navy suit and blue tie. Go, POTUS, give us nothing.

We can't believe we're saying this, but we kind of missed the time he matched his orange makeup to his 2024 Halloween costume. At least that required some effort.