Tragic Details About Former Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro

Judge Jeanine Pirro is one of Fox News' richest (now former) anchors, and she also seems to live an extremely lavish life, but that doesn't mean her life has always been a walk in the park. Sadly for Jeanine, the now-U.S. Attorney for D.C. has faced a ton of sad moments over the years — from an oftentimes difficult marriage, to professional scandals and letdowns — and to make matters worse, many times, these problems have played out very publicly.

We'll start with Jeanine's marriage to Albert "Al" Pirro. Wed in 1975, the couple faced a ton of storms from the late '80s right through to the early aughts. For one, in 1986, while Jeanine was in the running for lieutenant governor of New York, questions were raised about some of Al's business associates. As was noted by The New York Times, Al was unwilling to disclose who he worked with and who his clients were, and two days after becoming the official Republican candidate for the position, she stepped down. The New York Times later noted that there had been questions about Al working in the garbage business because of its long ties to the mafia.

Unfortunately, 1986 wasn't the last time Al's dealings would have a negative impact on his then-wife's career ambitions. Though she became the Westchester district attorney in 1993, in 1997, Al was accused of bribery, and two years later, he was accused of tax fraud. In 2002, he was found guilty of the tax fraud, and that November, he was sentenced to 29 months in prison. Naturally, many questioned why, given her position, Jeanine hadn't picked anything up. However, as she told The New York Times, "This is not the 1950s. I don't stand at the door and say to my husband, 'Honey, how was your day?'" Touché.