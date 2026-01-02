Stephen Miller Seemingly Wasn't Feeling His Wife's Vibe At Mar-A-Lago NYE Bash

Weird things about Stephen Miller and Katie Miller's marriage were on display when they attended a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago alongside a throng of Trumpland members. Katie was clearly amped for the occasion, as she posted a photo of her and Stephen on the red carpet to Instagram on the night of the event. Following the party, several members of the Team Trump contingent uploaded Instagram carousels. Jeanette Rubio's post included a snap where she posed alongside Katie, who looked to be having a blast as she flashed a giant smile. Jeanine Pirro also posted an Instagram pic with those two, and Katie was seen grabbing onto the former judge as she smiled for the photo. It seemed, however, that Stephen may not have had as much of a blast at the NYE bash as his wife.

Just after the clock struck midnight, Katie uploaded a video from the party to her X timeline. The clip showed Vanilla Ice performing on stage for the MAGA crowd, who took delight in the double entendre of the rapper's "Ice Ice Baby" hit song. In Katie's excitement, she recorded the performance and then turned her camera to capture Stephen's reaction. He looked disinterested in the entire affair, but did manage a small smirk when he noticed the camera was rolling. Perhaps the disconnect in their levels of excitement was due to Stephen and Katie's sizable age gap. Katie then moved the camera to capture Kristi Noem, who started enthusiastically dancing to the song. People in the comments took note of Stephen's apparent boredom. "He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun," one X user replied. That wasn't the first time one of Katie's posts about her husband backfired.