Stephen Miller Seemingly Wasn't Feeling His Wife's Vibe At Mar-A-Lago NYE Bash
Weird things about Stephen Miller and Katie Miller's marriage were on display when they attended a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago alongside a throng of Trumpland members. Katie was clearly amped for the occasion, as she posted a photo of her and Stephen on the red carpet to Instagram on the night of the event. Following the party, several members of the Team Trump contingent uploaded Instagram carousels. Jeanette Rubio's post included a snap where she posed alongside Katie, who looked to be having a blast as she flashed a giant smile. Jeanine Pirro also posted an Instagram pic with those two, and Katie was seen grabbing onto the former judge as she smiled for the photo. It seemed, however, that Stephen may not have had as much of a blast at the NYE bash as his wife.
Vanilla Ice, @KristiNoem, @StephenM
ICE ICE Baby 🧊 pic.twitter.com/QskZUehP1I
— Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) January 1, 2026
Just after the clock struck midnight, Katie uploaded a video from the party to her X timeline. The clip showed Vanilla Ice performing on stage for the MAGA crowd, who took delight in the double entendre of the rapper's "Ice Ice Baby" hit song. In Katie's excitement, she recorded the performance and then turned her camera to capture Stephen's reaction. He looked disinterested in the entire affair, but did manage a small smirk when he noticed the camera was rolling. Perhaps the disconnect in their levels of excitement was due to Stephen and Katie's sizable age gap. Katie then moved the camera to capture Kristi Noem, who started enthusiastically dancing to the song. People in the comments took note of Stephen's apparent boredom. "He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun," one X user replied. That wasn't the first time one of Katie's posts about her husband backfired.
Katie Miller tries to convince people how happy her marriage is
Katie Miller appeared on "Fox & Friends" in December and gushed to host Ainsley Earhardt about how satisfied she was in her marriage to Stephen Miller. The former DOGE advisor spoke about the work life and home life balance. "Being a mother has made my career richer, fuller, better. It's made life richer, fuller, better," Katie said. "Having a husband makes your life better." To further illustrate just how wonderful her life was as Mrs. Stephen Miller, Katie uploaded a clip of the "Fox & Friends" exchange to her X timeline. The post had the opposite effect than she hoped for, as many users thought it seemed as if Katie was trying to convince herself that she had a good life with Stephen. "Happy people ain't on TV trying to assert how very happy they are," one user replied. Others noted that Katie seemed eager to grab any opportunity that took her away from home. "If she's so happy just having babies then why is she on a different show every day?" a user asked.
In another misguided effort to convince people her relationship with her husband was solid, Katie all but confirmed her marriage to Stephen was weird when she appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" in September. Jesse Watters inquired about how it felt being married to the homeland security advisor, and Katie offered bizarre insight into the couple's morning routine. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, 'Let's start the day. I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win,'" she said. People on X noted that Stephen seemed far more preoccupied with politics than caring for his wife.