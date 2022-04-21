The Rudy Giuliani Masked Singer Controversy Fully Explained

Back in February when the episode was taped, Deadline reported that two of "The Masked Singer" judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, were especially displeased by Rudy Giuliani's appearance on the show, and walked off in protest. Watching the episode, you can clearly see how upset Jeong is by the reveal. As soon as Giuliani started singing "Bad to the Bone" after popping out of the Jack in the Box, Jeong, with his arms folded, said, "Yeah, I'm done," and immediately walked off stage. Thicke, who also left the stage, said, "It can't get badder than that." Meanwhile fellow judges, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, stuck around and danced as Giuliani finished his number.

While "The Masked Singer" isn't a stranger to hosting polarizing political figures (ahem, remember Sarah Palin?), the choice to cast Giuliani was especially controversial not just for the judges, but also for critics and fans on social media. Giuliani is known for trying to help former president Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a column for Variety, Daniel D'Addario wrote, "Fox gave time and attention to a powerful figure who would have, if given his way, put the last nail in the coffin of democracy in this country." Meanwhile fans on Twitter expressed their own anger. One person called it "Despicable and unacceptable," while another said, "Shame on the show for giving this ghoul any level of respect or positive press."

Should Giuliani have been allowed on the lighthearted show? According to the audiences, the answer seems to be no.