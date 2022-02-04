How Ken Jeong Reportedly Felt About Rudy Giuliani's Masked Singer Appearance

The comeback story of Rudy Giuliani is ... head-scratching to say the least. '90s and 2000s kids remember Giuliani as the former Mayor of New York City. Concluding his mayoralty in 2001, Giuliani was omnipresent following the September 11 attacks. "Today is obviously one of the most difficult days in the history of the city," he said at the time, per The New York Times. "My heart goes out to all the innocent victims of this horrible and vicious act of terrorism."

He was even hailed as "America's Mayor" at the time. But fast-forward two decades later — Giuliani has since traded in his post-9/11 benevolence to become former President Donald Trump's handyman. He would go to join Trump's legal advisory team in 2018 and represent the former president in lawsuits citing election fraud — that is until Trump ousted him. The former NYC mayor would ultimately find himself in the throes of justice, having his apartment, office, and digital devices searched after potentially breaking lobbying laws, according to The New York Times.

With Trump out of office, Giuliani still rallies for his fellow Republican compadre. But in the interim, Giuliani has tried his hand at something new: entertainment. In 2020, he appeared in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and in 2022, he was revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer" — an appearance that quickly went south.