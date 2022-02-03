The Wild Rumors Swirling About Rudy Giuliani And The Masked Singer

"The Masked Singer" is one wild show. You know the deal by now, there's a celebrity who sings in a seriously bizarre costume (and we mean seriously bizarre) and we, the public, have to guess who's behind the mask alongside judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. We also get a set of wildly obscure clues that are supposed to help us guess the star — although anyone who's ever watched the show they're, generally, not usually all that helpful.

As for the celebrities who get unmasked? Well, there are those relatively unproblematic reveals like Nick Lachey as Piglet, Adrienne Bailon as Flamingo, or Gladys Knight as Bee, but then there are those more problematic unveilings that aren't quite so well received.

Case and point: When controversial political figure Sarah Palin — the Republican Vice Presidential nominee who ran alongside John McCain against former president Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden — was revealed as Bear in 2020.

The judges didn't seem overly thrilled by the reveal (only McCarthy appeared to comment), and Palin admitted on "The Masked Singer"'s after show, per Entertainment Weekly, "I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said."

But it seems like another controversial unmasking may have pushed the judges right to the edge.