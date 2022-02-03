The Wild Rumors Swirling About Rudy Giuliani And The Masked Singer
"The Masked Singer" is one wild show. You know the deal by now, there's a celebrity who sings in a seriously bizarre costume (and we mean seriously bizarre) and we, the public, have to guess who's behind the mask alongside judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. We also get a set of wildly obscure clues that are supposed to help us guess the star — although anyone who's ever watched the show they're, generally, not usually all that helpful.
As for the celebrities who get unmasked? Well, there are those relatively unproblematic reveals like Nick Lachey as Piglet, Adrienne Bailon as Flamingo, or Gladys Knight as Bee, but then there are those more problematic unveilings that aren't quite so well received.
Case and point: When controversial political figure Sarah Palin — the Republican Vice Presidential nominee who ran alongside John McCain against former president Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden — was revealed as Bear in 2020.
The judges didn't seem overly thrilled by the reveal (only McCarthy appeared to comment), and Palin admitted on "The Masked Singer"'s after show, per Entertainment Weekly, "I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said."
But it seems like another controversial unmasking may have pushed the judges right to the edge.
Rudy Giuliani reportedly caused The Masked Singer judges to storm off set
Let's just say if "The Masked Singer" was "The Voice," at least two judges would not be turning their chairs for Rudy Giuliani. That was very much proven after a bombshell report claimed that Giuliani — who's had his fair share of controversies over the years — was unmasked on the show during an early February taping for Season 7, which caused Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong to apparently storm off "in protest," according to Deadline and TMZ.
Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger are thought to have stayed on stage following the shocking unmasking and reportedly even spoke to Giuliani (whose costume hasn't been confirmed) before Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to their seats.
It's thought that neither of the male judges are big fans of the former New York City mayor turned Donald Trump advisor and lawyer. Thicke's political beliefs were made pretty clear on his single "Deep" featuring Nas, which features a line from the rapper that describes the former president as a "toupee-wearing liar."
As for Jeong, he's also made it clear he's not a supporter of Trump or his administration. "The Hangover" actor has called out Giuliani's former friend on multiple occasions, including in November 2020 when he tweeted, "TRUMP LAST!!!"
It seems like Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" could be shaping up to be its most controversial yet.