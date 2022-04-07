The Masked Singer Creator Breaks Silence About Rudy Giuliani Controversy
Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" is well underway with celebrities like actor-slash-model Christie Brinkley, sports commentator Joe Buck, and dynamic duo Penn and Teller being unmasked so far. But more than seven episodes into this season, audiences are wondering when the most controversial reveal of the season is going to finally air.
Back in February, it was leaked that Republican politician Rudy Giuliani was unveiled on stage during the first taping of the new season, causing judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the show's taping in protest. Giuliani has been a controversial figure in politics these days — from his deep affiliation with the Trump administration to the role he allegedly played in the January 6th insurrection of the Capitol, per CNN. So when Giuliani was unmasked during the first taping of the new season, Jeong was reportedly "livid." Fans of "The Masked Singer" and late night hosts alike also slammed the show's decision to give Giuliani this platform, per Cosmopolitan.
Now the show's original creator is speaking out about the controversial casting.
The Masked Singer's creator says you can't please everyone
For those who don't know, "The Masked Singer" is an adaptation of a South Korean program called "The King of Mask Singer," which was created by Wonwoo Park. In an interview with Deadline, Park somewhat defended the American adaptation's decision to feature Rudy Giuliani as a contestant.
"It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show," he acknowledged. "But it can't always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more "Masked Singer" seasons [globally] we do, the more we realize you can't always have contestants that everybody loves."
This is not the first time "The Masked Singer" has brought on a somewhat controversial political figure. Back in Season 3, Alaskan politician Sarah Palin rapped "Baby Got Back" before she was unmasked. And from what Park said, it seems that Giuliani's casting will not be the last to cause waves to "The Masked Singer's" American audience.