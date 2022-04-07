The Masked Singer Creator Breaks Silence About Rudy Giuliani Controversy

Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" is well underway with celebrities like actor-slash-model Christie Brinkley, sports commentator Joe Buck, and dynamic duo Penn and Teller being unmasked so far. But more than seven episodes into this season, audiences are wondering when the most controversial reveal of the season is going to finally air.

Back in February, it was leaked that Republican politician Rudy Giuliani was unveiled on stage during the first taping of the new season, causing judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the show's taping in protest. Giuliani has been a controversial figure in politics these days — from his deep affiliation with the Trump administration to the role he allegedly played in the January 6th insurrection of the Capitol, per CNN. So when Giuliani was unmasked during the first taping of the new season, Jeong was reportedly "livid." Fans of "The Masked Singer" and late night hosts alike also slammed the show's decision to give Giuliani this platform, per Cosmopolitan.

Now the show's original creator is speaking out about the controversial casting.