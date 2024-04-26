Lara Trump Outfits That Just Didn't Work

Lara Trump is generally known to look pretty polished. However, there have also been a few times when her styling choices have felt a little off. From unfortunate crinkles, to super literal dressing that came across more cringey than cool, and even a funeral look that felt out of place, we're taking a look at some of her looks that just haven't worked out.

Lara became a public figure when she became Eric Trump's wife back in 2014. Notably, their nuptials were pretty fashion-forward, with Vera Wang custom designing two gowns for the bride. From the get-go, then, Lara seemed prepped for fashionista status. And, in the decade since their wedding, she has put together some great lewks. A powder blue lace and chiffon dress she wore to a friend's wedding in 2023, for one, was incredibly elegant.

Having said that, there have also been some very questionable moments along the way. Yep, we're talking about her Halloween 2023 stint as MAGA Barbie. We won't get into that here, because it was a costume, but yes, we are still side-eyeing that stunt. For the most part, though, most of Lara's missteps have come from small details that made a big difference in a not-so-great way.