Lara Trump Outfits That Just Didn't Work
Lara Trump is generally known to look pretty polished. However, there have also been a few times when her styling choices have felt a little off. From unfortunate crinkles, to super literal dressing that came across more cringey than cool, and even a funeral look that felt out of place, we're taking a look at some of her looks that just haven't worked out.
Lara became a public figure when she became Eric Trump's wife back in 2014. Notably, their nuptials were pretty fashion-forward, with Vera Wang custom designing two gowns for the bride. From the get-go, then, Lara seemed prepped for fashionista status. And, in the decade since their wedding, she has put together some great lewks. A powder blue lace and chiffon dress she wore to a friend's wedding in 2023, for one, was incredibly elegant.
Having said that, there have also been some very questionable moments along the way. Yep, we're talking about her Halloween 2023 stint as MAGA Barbie. We won't get into that here, because it was a costume, but yes, we are still side-eyeing that stunt. For the most part, though, most of Lara's missteps have come from small details that made a big difference in a not-so-great way.
Lara Trump's peacock dress felt like a missed opportunity
In February 2024, Lara Trump took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with Eric Trump. She was clad in a green dress, covered in peacock feathers — but while it certainly could have made for a moment, it ended up falling a little flat.
Let's start off by saying there's nothing wrong with a feathered look. Billy Porter has used them to make serious statements, and Cult Gaia has long been a celebrity favorite for their plumed offerings, with stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen posing in the brand's feathered frocks. What makes Lara's look feel significantly less chic is the fact that it's simultaneously pushing for a moment and holding back in a way that makes it seem as though the feathers aren't even there. Perhaps that was intentional, and we certainly wouldn't name this as Lara's worst look ... but it feels like something is missing. Had she added in a more fun, colorful shoe, things may have been different. That's no hate to a classic nude pump — but this is a case where we needed to be given, well, something.
Aside from the look being relatively pared-back, the silhouette also makes the dress feel a little dated. The above-the-knee bodycon is giving 2009. We have no doubts the trend cycle will return to the late-aughts soon, so perhaps in a few years, we'll feel less averse to this pick.
The wrong dress cheapened a probably expensive look
Several months before the feathered faux pas, Lara Trump shared a photo dump to Instagram in another not-so-great style choice. This time, she was posing in a red dress — and while she gets snaps for matching the shade of the dress to her red-bottomed Louboutins, we can't help but feel as though the fabric choice cheapened the outfit.
There's a chance that in-person, this dress looked a whole lot better. However, that certainly doesn't translate in photographs. The satin appears to be super thin, and the result is serious creasing and a very obvious hemline. In light of those little details, the dress doesn't exactly scream "luxe" — though we have no doubts the dress probably did cost a pretty penny.
Again, like the feather dress, we wouldn't classify this outfit as the worst thing Trump has ever worn. However, given that the former president's daughter-in-law is estimated to be worth around $10 million, the poor tailoring certainly sticks out. All that said, because this was an outfit for a charity event, we'll give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she wanted her focus to stay on the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lara Trump's NYE outfit didn't photograph well, either
Lara Trump raised eyebrows in her 2023/2024 New Years Eve dress, which featured feather cuffs, a lot of diamante detailing, and a daring combination of a plunging neckline and super-high slit. Most of the chatter around the dress revolved around how much skin it showed, but we'd argue that the bigger issue isn't people's concerns of propriety (some of which were decidedly misogynistic), but the construction of the garment.
In the static image she'd posted of herself wearing the dress, the fit around her arms felt off — and a subsequent video she posted showed that that wasn't down to an unfortunate pose. The garment was slightly too big around the arms — and yet, it seemed to be slightly too tight on the back. As seen in one clip from the video, the dress clings to her back in a very unflattering way.
As with the red dress, there's a chance the small details weren't quite as noticeable up-close. Certainly, the designer behind it, Oscar Lopez told TMZ that she had been very happy with the dress, and even collaborated with him to bring it to life. Well, as long as she liked it.
Lara's one look was very Captain America-esque
Ahead of a 2023 Big Dog Ranch Rescue event, Lara Trump was informed that the dress code was patriotic ... and let's just say, she was very committed to the theme. Enter, her look of the evening: a red, white and blue bodycon with a cape detail. In short, it was giving Captain America — and not in a good way. In fact, we've previously referred to it as being one of the Trump family's biggest fashion tragedies of 2023.
There's certainly something to be said for the power of literal dressing. Kate Middleton is famous for picking outfits according to occasions, and ahead of King Charles' 2023 coronation, she sported a memorable outfit of a red coat with peekaboo blue lining and a white dress and accessories, as a subtle, yet unmistakable homage to the Union Jack. The key word was subtle, though – something Trump's dress, which also included stars on one bosom, was not.
Sure, it's pretty clear Trump was going for something playful, as evidenced by her Instagram caption, "When you tell us the theme is 'patriotic,' we will deliver." However, this one definitely comes across like a costume more than a humorous, yet elevated approach to flag dressing. Ditto, if her goal with the cape was to remind the world that she's a champion for animal's rights.
Lara Trump's dress for Ivana's funeral stuck out
Finally, no rundown of Lara Trump's most questionable style choices would be complete without mentioning what she wore to Ivana Trump's funeral. However, we'll start off by saying this look doesn't make the list because of poor tailoring or fabric choices. Au contraire, she looked incredible. However, there's also no denying that Lara's outfit choice was pretty inappropriate.
As seen in pics from the funeral, Lara donned a low-cut, sleeveless black dress for the occasion. In isolation, the dress was stunning, and like we said, Lara looked fantastic. And, while low cut, we wouldn't even say it's that low-cut, either. However, given that the rest of the women in the family were way more covered up — Melania and Tiffany Trump in high necklines and sleeves, and Ivanka Trump in a lower-cut dress but with long sleeves — she hardly looked as though she was headed to the same place as them. Far from it, her outfit looked as though she was headed out for a fancy date night at a chic restaurant, rather than a somber funeral.
For the most part, Lara's fashion faux pas come down to bad tailoring and the wrong fabric choices. Sure, there have been some questionable, costumey picks, too. However, she also often looks incredibly well put-together. Hey, you win some, you lose some.