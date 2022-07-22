The Dark Moments From Ivana Trump's Funeral Sure To Turn Heads

After the cause of Ivana Trump's tragic death was revealed, Twitter lit up with conspiracy theories about the injuries she suffered. The New York City medical examiner determined that the 73-year-old fell down a staircase at her residence in Manhattan and suffered blunt force injuries to her upper body, per TMZ. Later, Extra shared footage of Ivana slowly and carefully ascending the steep, winding stairs in 2004, but some skeptics questioned the medical examiner's conclusion that her fall was accidental.

"I'm no fan of Ivana Trump, she was complicit in Donald Trump's business crimes, but I think a more thorough investigation of her untimely death needs to be done," tweeted NBCUniversal exec Mike Sington. "Notice the family has been silent on demanding a thorough investigation." Author Sarah J. Kendzior also mentioned Ivana's ex-husband when explaining why so many people were quick to suspect that foul play was involved in her death. "Trump has been implicated in many actual, provable conspiracies: fraud schemes, attempted coups, mafia plots, etc.," she wrote in a thread that included examples of such behavior.

After the circumstances surrounding Ivana's death caused a great deal of dark speculation on social media, reports on her funeral painted a bleak picture of the way the businesswoman was memorialized.