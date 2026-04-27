Giada De Laurentiis' Lace Dress On Fallon Is Worlds Away From Her Modest TV Style

Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most stylish Food Network personalities. Whether she's wearing a flowy sundress during a trip to Italy or donning a fitted pantsuit on the red carpet, De Laurentiis' fashion sense is as enviable as her taste in food. Of course, we're not surprised, as she knows exactly what works best for her. "I love style that is chic, modern, and doable," she told Allure in 2014. She continued, "I'm a person who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, as well as someone who has to be on camera, so I try to find things that are aspirational but still accessible."

Fortunately, the star has perfected the "chic, modern" aesthetic (even if Laurentiis has worn a few inappropriate outfits). But the wonderful thing about fashion is that you can play around with it, and that's exactly what the famous chef did when she ditched her modest style during a December 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

As you can see above, the Food Network star ditched her wrap dresses and her aprons when she wore a black, lace, see-through gown. She paired the dress with a black blazer with a plunging neckline. Unsurprisingly, she included the daring number in a New Year's Eve Instagram dump to mark the ups and downs she experienced in 2025. It's safe to say this look was a win!