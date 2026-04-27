Giada De Laurentiis' Lace Dress On Fallon Is Worlds Away From Her Modest TV Style
Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most stylish Food Network personalities. Whether she's wearing a flowy sundress during a trip to Italy or donning a fitted pantsuit on the red carpet, De Laurentiis' fashion sense is as enviable as her taste in food. Of course, we're not surprised, as she knows exactly what works best for her. "I love style that is chic, modern, and doable," she told Allure in 2014. She continued, "I'm a person who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, as well as someone who has to be on camera, so I try to find things that are aspirational but still accessible."
Fortunately, the star has perfected the "chic, modern" aesthetic (even if Laurentiis has worn a few inappropriate outfits). But the wonderful thing about fashion is that you can play around with it, and that's exactly what the famous chef did when she ditched her modest style during a December 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
As you can see above, the Food Network star ditched her wrap dresses and her aprons when she wore a black, lace, see-through gown. She paired the dress with a black blazer with a plunging neckline. Unsurprisingly, she included the daring number in a New Year's Eve Instagram dump to mark the ups and downs she experienced in 2025. It's safe to say this look was a win!
What Giada De Laurentiis has said about her style
The look that Giada De Laurentiis wore to her Jimmy Fallon interview isn't her norm, but you shouldn't be surprised if she steps out with a similarly bold look in the future. "Like any woman, [my style] depends on how I'm feeling and where I'm at in the month," she explained to The Cut in 2018. And though we love just about everything she puts together, she added: "My wardrobe is not really as sophisticated as people might think. I like to wear casual clothes like jeans and a T-shirt." Accessories, however, are a constant. While Laurentiis revealed that she doesn't wear rings since her divorce from Todd Thompson, "I do wear bracelets." She continued, "If I'm going to be casual then something has to glam me up."
Speaking of accessories, one of De Laurentiis' favorites is a leather weekender bag made by Maison de Sabre. "The quality is gorgeous and they have so many styles to choose from," she revealed to NBC News in March 2026. "I use The Weekender for quick trips to visit my restaurants in Vegas, Scottsdale and the Chicago area," she added. Unfortunately, the bag is pricey, hovering at just over $600. The upside, of course, is that the luxury purchase is probably pocket change to the millionaire (even if her bank account took a hit after splitting from Thompson).