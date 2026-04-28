3 Signs Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Marriage Is Hanging On By A Thread
Trouble in paradise? For the better part of their marriage, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been treated like Hollywood's golden couple who can do no wrong (minus that whole plantation wedding scandal thing, of course — the real reason Lively and Reynolds regret their wedding, FYI.) Alas, things took a turn for the worse for the celebrity couple in December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint against her "It Ends With Us" co-star/director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and trying to "destroy" her reputation, as the BBC reported at the time.
As you probably recall, Baldoni promptly filed a countersuit in January 2025 against not just Lively but Reynolds as well, accusing them of defamation and extortion — to the tune of $400 million. Since then, the ongoing legal case has opened the A-listers up to more public scrutiny than ever before. In fact, it's even rumored to have caused a falling out between Lively and her longtime friend, Taylor Swift. Worse is speculation that the drama has at times pitted the spouses against one another, leaving their once rock-solid marriage hanging in the balance.
A source claims Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren't 'as playful as they used to be'
In April 2026, an anonymous insider dished to the Daily Mail that the spark may be gone in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's marriage (they tied the knot back in 2012). As the source revealed, they're "not as playful as they used to be," describing the change in them as: "Like a light has dimmed." The insider elaborated, "They used to have big dinner parties and I don't think they've had them for a while now. I think it's just too much for her. I don't think they're being very social these days. No one is saying they have problems, but they're just preoccupied and I think it's all about the case. It's stressful."
Sadly, when the celebrity couple does go out, they don't exactly get a warm welcome. Consider Reynolds and Lively's awkward and messy "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary appearance or their incredibly try-hard, PDA-filled Wrexham soccer game outing. Likewise, TMZ reported that three separate sources claimed other A-listers were "confused" by the couple's attendance at the "SNL" event in the first place. One even went so far as to say that Reynolds and Lively "were the talk of the entire evening," and that many people actively dodged having to engage with them.
Ryan Reynolds is reportedly furiously trying to save his own career
Prior to the whole Justin Baldoni fiasco, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were a team, even taking turns traveling for work so one of them was always with their four children. "We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us," the "Deadpool" star proudly told People in 2019. Sadly, it's been widely suggested that all of the legal drama has pitted the husband and wife against each other, and left Reynolds furiously trying to save himself and his own career. "Ryan is fully supportive publicly. But privately? He wants this settled. This is pulling him in — and he knows it. He doesn't want to be dragged through court," a source told celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter for his Substack in April 2026.
The insider elaborated, "He's worried this is going to destroy him too. His brand, his reputation — everything." It should be noted, however, that later that very same month, the "Green Lantern" star painted a very different picture when he gushed about his wife during an appearance on the "Today" show. "Without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," Reynolds declared (via YouTube). "People have no idea what is really going on. I've never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do."
Do Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have money problems?
Unfortunately for the celebrity couple, another source divulged to the Daily Mail that the fallout surrounding Blake Lively's high-profile legal case has been bad for both her career and husband Ryan Reynolds' and, in turn, their bottom lines, which naturally only heightens the stress in their marriage. "Blake isn't getting the offers and there hasn't been anywhere near the same interest in her since the Baldoni drama exploded. She's burned bridges and most people in the industry seem to be steering clear," the source claimed.
According to a filing obtained by People in November 2025, the "Gossip Girl" alum was seeking over $160 million in damages. "The effects on Ms. Lively's professional life were immediate and substantial," it read in part (via Variety). "Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set." As a result, the A-listers may be struggling financially.