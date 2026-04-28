3 Signs Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Marriage Is Hanging On By A Thread

Prior to the whole Justin Baldoni fiasco, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were a team, even taking turns traveling for work so one of them was always with their four children. "We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us," the "Deadpool" star proudly told People in 2019. Sadly, it's been widely suggested that all of the legal drama has pitted the husband and wife against each other, and left Reynolds furiously trying to save himself and his own career. "Ryan is fully supportive publicly. But privately? He wants this settled. This is pulling him in — and he knows it. He doesn't want to be dragged through court," a source told celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter for his Substack in April 2026.

The insider elaborated, "He's worried this is going to destroy him too. His brand, his reputation — everything." It should be noted, however, that later that very same month, the "Green Lantern" star painted a very different picture when he gushed about his wife during an appearance on the "Today" show. "Without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," Reynolds declared (via YouTube). "People have no idea what is really going on. I've never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do."