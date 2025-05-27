All The Rumors About Taylor Swift And Blake Lively's Falling Out

The following article contains mention of domestic violence and allegations of sexual harassment.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship began in September 2015 after the latter shared a picture from a L'Oreal campaign that referenced Swift's "Bad Blood" video. "Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively captioned her photo, which featured stars like John Legend and Julianne Moore (via ET). The actor also wrote, "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell!#AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!" At the time, most Swifties thought that Lively was being catty, but she set the record straight by dismissing those claims and saying she actually wanted to be friends with the "Blank Space" singer.

Lively's wishes finally came true when she spent time with Swift in Australia in December 2015, and the duo has been unstoppable since. In 2017, Swift revealed that Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James Reynolds, was featured in her song, "Gorgeous," off of her sixth studio album, "Reputation." The following year, Lively was present at Swift's New Year's Eve party, and the duo's relationship skyrocketed to a point where Swift was named the godmother to Lively's daughters.

There was no doubt that the Reynolds family had a soft spot for Swift. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius," Ryan said of Swift in a conversation with ET. Sadly, the friendship between Swift and Lively has reportedly deteriorated, and their fallout has everything to do with Lively's legal war with her "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni, which threatens to shatter Swift's good girl persona.

