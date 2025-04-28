Travis Kelce Gives Damning Hint Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Is Over
Longtime besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively may have finally called it quits, thanks to fallout from the legal drama surrounding Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni. The Blake and Baldoni legal war has been threatening to shatter Swift's good girl persona, and it looks like the pop star is washing her hands of the "Gossip Girl" alum.
Swift's boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, may have inadvertently alerted the world to the end of an era (pun intended) between Swift and Lively. Kelce unfollowed Lively's husband (and fellow friend of Swift) Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. If you search for the "Deadpool" star under the accounts Kelce follows — @vancityreynolds — you come up with nothing. However, Reynolds is still currently following Kelce — @killatrav. TMZ reported the unfollowing, but the outlet wasn't sure when Kelce smashed that button, only that it happened recently.
Meanwhile, Lively isn't following Kelce anymore, and vice versa, but she is still following Swift. The "Cruel Summer" singer is erring on the side of mystery and isn't following anyone. Granted, just because Swift's boyfriend isn't following her supposed BFF and her hubby, doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise — but it doesn't make the situation look great.
How Taylor Swift got involved with Blake Lively's legal drama
It seems like the hot mess between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to spread its dramatic wings every day. Initially, Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and for running a campaign to tarnish her name. Baldoni then turned around and countersued for defamation. Now, a situation that used to just involve the "It Ends With Us" co-stars has expanded to include Ryan Reynolds, as well as Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, who are part of Baldoni's lawsuit.
But somehow, Taylor Swift got added to the chat like the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was added to the White House Signal group chat. Supposedly Swift, along with Reynolds, helped "pressure" Baldoni, who also directed the movie, to follow through on one of Lively's rewrites (via People). We doubt Swift appreciates that Lively has inadvertently dragged Swift's name through the mud. It makes sense why her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, would unfollow Lively and Reynolds; as a loyal partner, anyone who hurts or upsets his person is not copacetic in his book.