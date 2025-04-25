Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Legal War Threatens To Shatter Taylor Swift's Good Girl Persona
She's got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt, but Taylor Swift might soon be trading her clean-cut image for a legal subpoena. Unable to exclude herself from the narrative once more, the global superstar is reportedly to be dragged into the mess currently unfolding between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, and many are speculating that what's about to go down will put a serious crack in the polished, good girl persona that she's spent years curating and perfecting. Who knew?
For a quick recap, Lively and Baldoni are suing each other for different claims, but it all revolves around the filming of the movie "It Ends With Us." Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her, while Baldoni fired back with his own lawsuit, suing her along with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation. And how does Swift fit into all of this? Well, as Lively's bestie and a rumored creative influence on the film, she reportedly helped "pressure" Baldoni to alter a pivotal scene. One of her songs was included in the film's soundtrack, too. That's apparently enough for lawyers to come knocking. "Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status," a source told People, although another one noted that Swift, along with Hugh Jackman, who's also a close friend of Lively and Reynolds, are "not privy to anything going on."
Still, if the "Cruel Summer" singer ended up being fully dragged into the mess, critics say that her reputation will take a serious hit. According to Candace Owens, this is the type of karma that has long been coming for Swift.
Is Blake Lively Taylor Swift's karma?
Taylor Swift may have spent years salvaging her reputation after her whole beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but if Candace Owens is right, she might be headed for Reputation 2.0 — and not the album. With the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal drama heating up, Owens says Swift's days of playing "victim" might finally be numbered.
"I really do feel 2025 has just been this game of karma, and a lot of people are being exposed for who they actually are. People that were kind of put on a high pedestal," she said in an episode of her "Candace" podcast, noting that fans should brace themselves as Swift is likely about to be exposed. For what, exactly? That's anyone's guess. "Their image of Taylor Swift is going to be shattered once these text messages become public because I have never bought the good girl thing that she pitches," she added. "I've just heard way too many things about her in Hollywood." And per Owens, Swift has become "addicted" to playing the victim after winning public sympathy during her infamous fallout with West.
The trial for the lawsuits won't be until 2026, so there's still time for Swift to shake it all off — if she's even involved at all. A source told Us Weekly that Swift is not connected to the case beyond being Lively's bestie. "Taylor has always been Blake's friend, but Taylor doesn't have any involvement in the case. She wasn't part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement," they claimed. "While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened."