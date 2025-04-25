Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Legal War Threatens To Shatter Taylor Swift's Good Girl Persona

She's got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt, but Taylor Swift might soon be trading her clean-cut image for a legal subpoena. Unable to exclude herself from the narrative once more, the global superstar is reportedly to be dragged into the mess currently unfolding between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, and many are speculating that what's about to go down will put a serious crack in the polished, good girl persona that she's spent years curating and perfecting. Who knew?

Advertisement

For a quick recap, Lively and Baldoni are suing each other for different claims, but it all revolves around the filming of the movie "It Ends With Us." Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her, while Baldoni fired back with his own lawsuit, suing her along with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation. And how does Swift fit into all of this? Well, as Lively's bestie and a rumored creative influence on the film, she reportedly helped "pressure" Baldoni to alter a pivotal scene. One of her songs was included in the film's soundtrack, too. That's apparently enough for lawyers to come knocking. "Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status," a source told People, although another one noted that Swift, along with Hugh Jackman, who's also a close friend of Lively and Reynolds, are "not privy to anything going on."

Advertisement

Still, if the "Cruel Summer" singer ended up being fully dragged into the mess, critics say that her reputation will take a serious hit. According to Candace Owens, this is the type of karma that has long been coming for Swift.