Cozy Pics Of Dianna Russini & Her Husband That Didn't Age Well After Her NFL Scandal
Dianna Russini is a sports anchor who found herself in a messy scandal when photos were released of her holding hands and hugging up on New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel. The main issue being that both Russini and Vrabel have spouses. Page Six published the photos, which were stealthily taken, of the pair at a luxury hotel in Arizona in April 2026. Once the pics started circulating online, there was intense speculation about the former ESPN anchor and NFL coach's relationship.
A week later, Russini tendered her resignation from The Athletic. In a letter addressed to the outlet's executive editor, which Russini posted to social media, she cited "the recent attacks against" her as the reason for stepping aside. "I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career," she wrote, referring to the cheating rumors. One week later, Vrabel finally addressed the salacious scandal during a press conference. The Patriots coach did not admit to an extramarital affair, but said there were "some difficult conversations" with his loved ones.
Another bombshell dropped when SiriusXM's Jared Stillman claimed on the April 16, 2026, episode of "Stillman and Company" that a source told him that the photos of Russini and Vrabel were taken by a private investigator hired by her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. After all of these titillating details emerged, it was unclear if Goldschmidt was someone who would stay with their cheating spouse. However, one thing was for sure: The incriminating snaps with Vrabel recalibrated how older pics of Russini cozying up with her husband were viewed.
Kevin Goldschmidt's May 2020 marriage proposal
In May 2020, Dianna Russini announced that she and Kevin Goldschmidt were going to tie the knot. Taking to Instagram, the ESPN personality let fans know that her then-boyfriend had popped the question. She posted a pic of Goldschmidt down on one knee at a beach in New Jersey with a ring in his hand. Russini had a large smile on her face as she looked down at him. "[S]hockingly— my mother loves him. Going to the chapel!" she added in the caption. As you know, Russini said yes, and the next slide was a pic of her accepting the proposal as she wrapped her arms around Goldschmidt, who responded by picking her up in an enthusiastic embrace. Obviously, the sweetness of that moment was soured in the wake of Russini's public scandal.
The couple got married in September 2020
Similar to Erin Andrews, another high-profile ESPN anchor who got married quickly, Dianna Russini and her hubby wasted little time walking down the aisle. Only a few months after getting engaged, the couple went to a New Jersey wedding chapel in September 2020 to say their "I dos." On their two-year wedding anniversary, the NFL reporter uploaded a snap from their wedding day to Instagram. "2 years today was the best day of my life," she wrote in the caption, also mentioning how most loved ones had to join over Zoom (since this was during the COVID-19 outbreak). The couple was shown excitedly showing off their new hardware, and their wedding rings were matched by dazzling smiles.
The birth of their second child in October 2022
Not long after getting married, Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt wasted little time starting their family. Only a couple of years into their marriage, the pair welcomed their second child into the world in October 2022. To commemorate the occasion, the sports journalist uploaded a two-slide post to Instagram. The first picture was an intimate moment that showed Russini in the hospital bed with her newborn son lying on her chest. Goldschmidt was seated next to the bed and flashed a big smile as a pic was snapped of the family. What makes the post even more uncomfortable now is Russini's caption, which mentions why they named their son after her grandfather, and how Goldschmidt's undying support led to giving their son "Kevin" as his middle name.
An August 2024 family visit to New York
It was a celebratory moment for Dianna Russini and her family when they visited Times Square in August 2024. She was joined by her husband and two children as they posed for photos in front of a large digital billboard that promoted Russini's "Scoop City" podcast. In the pics, which Russini uploaded to Instagram, Kevin Goldschmidt held one of their sons while Russini tended to their other son, who was seated in a stroller. The last slide of the three-photo carousel had the family all together, with both parents holding a child while proudly posing in front of the billboard. Goldschmidt's beaming smile in support of his wife now gives the touching photo an acrid note.
A September 2025 wedding anniversary post
To celebrate five years of marriage, Dianna Russini posted a wedding-day photo of her and Kevin Goldschmidt on Instagram in September 2025. The pic showed the ESPN alum wearing her strapless wedding gown while perched in her tuxedo-clad husband's lap. The picture seemed fairly candid; Russini had her arm around Goldschmidt's neck, and the couple was directing their attention off-camera. At a glance, it appeared to be a sweet moment, but the caption raised some eyebrows. "Happy Anniversary to my own parents' favorite person...and mine too," Russini wrote. Not everyone thought it was the proper sentiment to express to a spouse on an anniversary. "The wording on this is crazy [face palm emoji]," one follower replied.
A hugging group shot in May 2020
Back when the two were only dating, Dianna Russini uploaded a group photo to Instagram of her and Kevin Goldschmidt posing with friends. They stood to the side of four pals — who appeared to be two couples — at a restaurant with a few beer bottles on a table in front of them. Everyone appeared to be having a blast as they all struck wide smiles for the camera. Goldschmidt nestled up close to Russini, standing behind her with his arms wrapped around her, and she responded by grabbing onto his arms. It was the body language of a blissfully happy couple.
A Facetime from the Super Bowl in February 2025
In February 2025, Dianna Russini went to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. Afterwards, the NFL reporter uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping her adventures, including nights out on the town and locker room footage of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrating their victory. Russini even gave Kevin Goldschmidt a shoutout in the caption. "[T]hanks to my husband—the biggest Eagles fan—for making all of this work," she wrote. The last slide was a screenshot of the couple Facetiming, and her husband seemed to be on the verge of tears while she was on her own in New Orleans. In the wake of the affair rumors, the image just hits different.