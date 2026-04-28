Cozy Pics Of Dianna Russini & Her Husband That Didn't Age Well After Her NFL Scandal

Dianna Russini is a sports anchor who found herself in a messy scandal when photos were released of her holding hands and hugging up on New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel. The main issue being that both Russini and Vrabel have spouses. Page Six published the photos, which were stealthily taken, of the pair at a luxury hotel in Arizona in April 2026. Once the pics started circulating online, there was intense speculation about the former ESPN anchor and NFL coach's relationship.

A week later, Russini tendered her resignation from The Athletic. In a letter addressed to the outlet's executive editor, which Russini posted to social media, she cited "the recent attacks against" her as the reason for stepping aside. "I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career," she wrote, referring to the cheating rumors. One week later, Vrabel finally addressed the salacious scandal during a press conference. The Patriots coach did not admit to an extramarital affair, but said there were "some difficult conversations" with his loved ones.

Another bombshell dropped when SiriusXM's Jared Stillman claimed on the April 16, 2026, episode of "Stillman and Company" that a source told him that the photos of Russini and Vrabel were taken by a private investigator hired by her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. After all of these titillating details emerged, it was unclear if Goldschmidt was someone who would stay with their cheating spouse. However, one thing was for sure: The incriminating snaps with Vrabel recalibrated how older pics of Russini cozying up with her husband were viewed.