Sketchy Things About Giada De Laurentiis' Partner Shane Farley We Can't Ignore

As an Emmy Award-winning TV producer, Shane Farley found success on the other side of the camera. However, his relationship with Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis brought him into the public's consciousness. Unfortunately, their love story has made Farley look extra shady. The main thing is the claim that he cheated on his wife, trainer Jennifer Giamo, with Laurentiis.

In November 2015, Page Six published a comment from Giamo's divorce attorney claiming she'd been blindsided by the announcement about their relationship. "My client is devastated by what she has learned through the tabloids," her legal rep said. "'Hurtful' would be a mild characterization." The outlet also spoke with a source who claimed that Giamo and Farley were in the middle of their divorce proceedings at the time.

Meanwhile, Farley and Laurentiis, who'd finalized her own divorce from her ex, Todd Thompson, in September 2015, had been all over the press by that point, making their timeline seem extra sketch. Unfortunately, Giamo's subsequent essays about her split from Farley painted a much shadier picture of his character (at least from her perspective).