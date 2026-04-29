Sketchy Things About Giada De Laurentiis' Partner Shane Farley We Can't Ignore
As an Emmy Award-winning TV producer, Shane Farley found success on the other side of the camera. However, his relationship with Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis brought him into the public's consciousness. Unfortunately, their love story has made Farley look extra shady. The main thing is the claim that he cheated on his wife, trainer Jennifer Giamo, with Laurentiis.
In November 2015, Page Six published a comment from Giamo's divorce attorney claiming she'd been blindsided by the announcement about their relationship. "My client is devastated by what she has learned through the tabloids," her legal rep said. "'Hurtful' would be a mild characterization." The outlet also spoke with a source who claimed that Giamo and Farley were in the middle of their divorce proceedings at the time.
Meanwhile, Farley and Laurentiis, who'd finalized her own divorce from her ex, Todd Thompson, in September 2015, had been all over the press by that point, making their timeline seem extra sketch. Unfortunately, Giamo's subsequent essays about her split from Farley painted a much shadier picture of his character (at least from her perspective).
Jennifer Giamo says Shane Farley 'walked out of my life and never looked back'
Every story has a hero and a villain, and Shane Farley is definitely the villain in Jennifer Giamo's. Giamo published several personal essays in Thrive Global, where she spoke about everything from how she coped during the divorce to finding closure post-split. In each post, she painted Farley as a selfish man who ripped the rug out from underneath her and their life together. "He was having an affair and lied about it," she wrote in February 2017's "Creating Your Own Closure." In the same piece, she claimed Farley never apologized for his alleged infidelity. "In my reality, my husband walked out of my life and never looked back," she added.
In the first essay of the series, "How To Cope With Divorce Through Using Mediation and Alternative Methods," Giamo implied that the breakdown of her marriage to Farley had come on suddenly. "Without warning, your life has forever changed," she wrote in November 2016. "You didn't plan for it, you didn't see it coming but here you are: Alone. Life has brought you to a place of uncertainty and fear," she continued. Giamo also revealed that their divorce had made eating and exercising difficult. However, turning to shamanism, a popular spiritual practice, and meditation helped her to navigate their split in a healthier manner.
That said, Giada De Laurentiis's representative told Page Six in November 2015 that she and Farley didn't start their relationship until August of that year.