Brooks Nader Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery

This article includes mentions of disordered eating.

Brooks Nader is among the celebs who openly admit to having plastic surgery. Like many others, she has had a nose job, in addition to liposuction and countless injectables. Nader knows not everyone agrees with a 20-something having so much work done, but she also knows her career took off after she embraced the modeling industry's beauty standards and old pictures of the Louisiana beauty prove just how much she has changed since undergoing the procedures.

Like the 2017 picture below shows, Nader looked completely different before the rhinoplasty and fillers. The tip of her nose was wider, as was the bridge. Her cheeks also look more prominent in the 2026 photo above, suggesting she has used fillers to help contour her face. Even though Nader felt her career benefitted from some of her physical transformations, Nader also believes she went overboard with some of said work. In 2025, Nader shared that she had her lip fillers dissolved in 2025 and a few months later she revealed she was in the process of having her facial ones removed too. "I've recently dissolved all the filler in my face. Brought it all back to the old Brooksie," Nader told E! News in an April 2026 interview.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Nader has also previously discussed regretting her liposuction. "I forever regret it because I just didn't need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things," she explained to People in March 2026. After jumping head-first into the plastic surgery world, Nader is ready for a break. "I think I'm not doing anything for quite a while," she said in the E! News conversation.