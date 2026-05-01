Brooks Nader Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery
This article includes mentions of disordered eating.
Brooks Nader is among the celebs who openly admit to having plastic surgery. Like many others, she has had a nose job, in addition to liposuction and countless injectables. Nader knows not everyone agrees with a 20-something having so much work done, but she also knows her career took off after she embraced the modeling industry's beauty standards and old pictures of the Louisiana beauty prove just how much she has changed since undergoing the procedures.
Like the 2017 picture below shows, Nader looked completely different before the rhinoplasty and fillers. The tip of her nose was wider, as was the bridge. Her cheeks also look more prominent in the 2026 photo above, suggesting she has used fillers to help contour her face. Even though Nader felt her career benefitted from some of her physical transformations, Nader also believes she went overboard with some of said work. In 2025, Nader shared that she had her lip fillers dissolved in 2025 and a few months later she revealed she was in the process of having her facial ones removed too. "I've recently dissolved all the filler in my face. Brought it all back to the old Brooksie," Nader told E! News in an April 2026 interview.
Nader has also previously discussed regretting her liposuction. "I forever regret it because I just didn't need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things," she explained to People in March 2026. After jumping head-first into the plastic surgery world, Nader is ready for a break. "I think I'm not doing anything for quite a while," she said in the E! News conversation.
Brooks Nader has been on a weight-loss journey
We can always count on Brooks Nader to be frank about her beauty journey and her weight loss is no different. The Sports Illustrated model joined the growing list of celebs who completely transformed thanks to GLP-1 drugs, dropping 30 pounds after starting the meds. Seen above in 2017, Nader didn't need to lose any weight, but her career benefitted from it. "If I didn't get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she told Bustle in November 2025.
In her eyes, Nader just did what she needed to do. She shed the pounds, and the jobs piled up. It just is what it is, she said. "The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I'm not saying it's OK. I'm not saying it's right," she explained. But her matter-of-fact attitude did have consequences. She may have done what was necessary to book the jobs but her health has suffered. "The symptoms of the weight loss drug, they've gotten a lot worse recently," she said on her reality TV show, "Love Thy Nader" (via People).
Her family was also worried. "She didn't eat last night and she didn't eat anything today," her sister, Grace Ann, said in a confessional. Nader knows the weight-loss drug has become a problem, but quitting remains easier said than done. "It's a crutch for me, too. It's not healthy. I should get off it," Nader said in the Bustle interview.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).