The Untold Truth About Kaitlan Collins' Rumored Boyfriend Emilio Madrid

Senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins can't escape the rampant rumors about her love life. She sparked the latest flurry of rumors after showing up to the 2026 Grammys with celebrity photographer Emilio Madrid. The two make an incredible power couple as they are both currently thriving in their respective careers. Collins is one of the youngest chief White House correspondents and a CNN anchor for "The Source with Kaitlan Collins." Meanwhile, Madrid is a highly successful celebrity photographer based in New York City.

While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, their cozy pictures at the Grammys are more than telling. On February 2, 2026, Collins shared an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and Madrid. "It's 75 degrees and Bad Bunny is there? I'm in. Thank you, @grammys, for an incredible evening," she captioned the post. The comments were singing her praises for her elegant Grammy style and her recent work holding President Donald Trump accountable. "Damn, smart and beautiful? Whoever is your guy better not screw that up," one user commented on the post, seemingly referring to Madrid.

While Madrid is not as famous as his photography subjects, he is now finding himself caught in the spotlight. His public outing with Collins at the biggest music industry award show has caused quite the stir, especially since the famous journalist has been reportedly single since calling it quits with Will Douglas, a Texas pharmacist and entrepreneur. With public curiosity growing around Madrid, people want to know more about his personal and professional history. Despite things being all smiles on the surface, Madrid's shady past reveals that there is a lot to still be uncovered about this new suitor.