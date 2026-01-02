Kaitlan Collins Can't Escape The Rampant Rumors About Her Love Life
Kaitlan Collins may report on the news, but she's also in the news. CNN's chief White House correspondent regularly attracts attention for the way she challenges Donald Trump and also for her chic, fashionable wardrobe. As her profile has grown, there's been an uptick in stories related to Collins' hush-hush romantic endeavors. However, the notoriously private journalist is often attached more to unverified rumors than concrete facts. While some websites have speculated about Collins' relationship status, others have claimed that she's married to a man named Will Douglas, whom she dated for several years. However, that couldn't possibly be true, because he wed another woman at the top of 2025.
Douglas' marital status doesn't necessarily mean that Collins is destined to navigate life all by herself. Although she's yet to announce that she's looking for a potential love interest on her social media, where she boasts over 800,000 followers, several outlets have suggested that Collins is single and open to finding love. But reports claim that she hasn't gone about it in a traditional way; instead, Collins has embraced dating apps — particularly Raya, an app created for the one-percenters out there. According to a supposed insider who spoke to the National Enquirer, "Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene." They also claimed that Collins was seeking someone on her level. "Kaitlan's not just looking for love," they continued, adding, "She's also looking for someone who can keep up with here [sic] career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in."
Where Kaitlan Collins wants to get married in her home state
Alabama native Kaitlan Collins subtly shut down rumors that she was married in June 2025. While appearing on "The Weekly Show" podcast, hosted by Jon Stewart, Collins revealed her dream wedding location: a bar located right on the border of Florida and Alabama. "Because I have said previously that if I ever get married, I want to get married at the Flora-Bama because I love it so much," she shared. "What I love about the Flora-Bama is that you can be there on a Saturday night listening to some cover band. There's underwear lining the walls and hanging from the ceilings." She continued, "And then on Sundays they host church. ... So you can go and go to the service, get a bloody Mary while you're there, it's great."
So there you have it. Collins is certainly not married to her ex, Will Douglas. Well, she's not married to a person. Given her steady career ascent, it's clear that Collins is wholly passionate about her journalism job, even when the subject matter is challenging. Unfortunately, it also sounds like it demands a lot of her time and attention, likely making it difficult to squeeze in very many dates. "Sometimes I cover these stories, and then I've gone out to dinner with friends and they have no idea what I've been covering," Collins shared with Elle about the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. "This is so different in the sense that it has touched everybody. It's been difficult to cover and to talk to these people who are going through the most traumatic experiences, things no one should have to go through."