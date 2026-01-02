Kaitlan Collins Can't Escape The Rampant Rumors About Her Love Life

Kaitlan Collins may report on the news, but she's also in the news. CNN's chief White House correspondent regularly attracts attention for the way she challenges Donald Trump and also for her chic, fashionable wardrobe. As her profile has grown, there's been an uptick in stories related to Collins' hush-hush romantic endeavors. However, the notoriously private journalist is often attached more to unverified rumors than concrete facts. While some websites have speculated about Collins' relationship status, others have claimed that she's married to a man named Will Douglas, whom she dated for several years. However, that couldn't possibly be true, because he wed another woman at the top of 2025.

Douglas' marital status doesn't necessarily mean that Collins is destined to navigate life all by herself. Although she's yet to announce that she's looking for a potential love interest on her social media, where she boasts over 800,000 followers, several outlets have suggested that Collins is single and open to finding love. But reports claim that she hasn't gone about it in a traditional way; instead, Collins has embraced dating apps — particularly Raya, an app created for the one-percenters out there. According to a supposed insider who spoke to the National Enquirer, "Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene." They also claimed that Collins was seeking someone on her level. "Kaitlan's not just looking for love," they continued, adding, "She's also looking for someone who can keep up with here [sic] career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in."