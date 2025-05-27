Kaitlan Collins' Ex Will Douglas' Political Views Will Stun Her CNN Fans

It's no secret that Kaitlan Collins has enjoyed a meteoric rise to journalism fame — reportedly with a hefty CNN salary to boot. Perhaps, however, some of that success is due to her coverage of Donald Trump and her willingness to go toe to toe with the president. Things got so bad between Collins and Trump that she was even banned from attending an event at the White House Rose Garden in 2018. And who can forget the moment Trump called her "a nasty person" while she grilled him about classified documents during a moderated town hall event in 2023? Suffice it to say, Collins' bitter feud with Trump isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Will Douglas, however, is an avid Trump supporter. He even participated in a roundtable discussion with Trump in June 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the conversation, he thanked Trump for implementing the Paycheck Protection Program. "Because of the PPP loans, I was able to not have to let any of my employees go. And, in fact, I was able to hire additional employees," he told the president. But that's not all. In 2024, Douglas revealed on Twitter that his father voted for Trump. "My dad is 67 years old and has worked a blue collar job his whole life. He voted for the first time in his life. For Trump. He was never political but he is patriotic. Many more like him in 2024," he tweeted. Something tells us that Douglas and Collins were doomed from the very start.

