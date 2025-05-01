The Major Sign CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Single And Ready To Mingle
Is CNN's Kaitlan Collins in a relationship? Judging by her presence on the exclusive dating app Raya, it appears Collins has split from her boyfriend Will Douglas and has dipped her toes back into the dating scene. In December 2024, the Daily Mail spotted her profile on Raya, in which Collins introduced herself as a news anchor and made a playful reference to sportscaster Nick Saban in her bio. "Nick Saban was taken," she wrote, confessing her crush on the famed commentator. She only had five photos on her page, including one of Collins dressed in a bright pink suit while holding a microphone. Another showed her on vacation, holding a cocktail in one hand while sporting one of her skin-baring outfits. Her profile listed her as a 32-year-old who's originally from Montgomery, Alabama, and now based in New York City.
After Collins quietly ended her relationship with Douglas, an insider told Radar the anchor was ready to start a new page in her love life and had put herself back on the market. "Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene. She's ready for a fresh start," claimed the source. "As for the type of partner she's looking for, the insider notes that the White House correspondent wants someone who's not only down for a serious relationship, but who understands the demands of her career and is fully supportive. "With such a busy schedule, it's no surprise she wants help finding a date," added the insider. "She wants someone who understands her world and can be a real partner in every sense of the word."
Collins was in a long-term relationship
Kaitlan Collins signing up for a matchmaking platform suggests she's officially called it quits with her boyfriend, Will Douglas. Though the two were in a relationship from 2015 until at least 2021, details about their romance, such as how they met or when they broke up, remain scarce. Douglas, an aspiring politician and pharmacist, has since moved on and married his girlfriend in his native Dallas, Texas. He shared the joyous occasion with his followers on Instagram, posting a carousel of snapshots from their wedding ceremony in January 2025.
Meanwhile, while Collins has remained tight-lipped about her love life, she's made no secret of her strange age-gap crush on former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. While speaking with AL.com about being a diehard football fan in a 2024 interview, she remembered meeting the sportscaster at the White House several years prior. "A source had actually told me that he was FaceTiming recruits from the Oval Office. ... [So] I asked him at the sticks [an area outside the West Wing], 'Did you call any recruits when you were inside?'" Collins recalled. "And he looked at me like, 'How did you know that?'"
Collins shared her admiration for Saban and said she would love the chance to interview him. "I think it's just because he's so wise and he has so many amazing life experiences that I would just be curious to hear him talk and tell stories," she gushed. "Normally I'm like grilling people who are taxpayer funded, so it'd be a little bit different, I think. But I would be more intimidated and more nervous to mess it up than I would be with anything else," the CNN anchor added.