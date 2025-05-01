The Major Sign CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Single And Ready To Mingle

Kaitlan Collins signing up for a matchmaking platform suggests she's officially called it quits with her boyfriend, Will Douglas. Though the two were in a relationship from 2015 until at least 2021, details about their romance, such as how they met or when they broke up, remain scarce. Douglas, an aspiring politician and pharmacist, has since moved on and married his girlfriend in his native Dallas, Texas. He shared the joyous occasion with his followers on Instagram, posting a carousel of snapshots from their wedding ceremony in January 2025.

Meanwhile, while Collins has remained tight-lipped about her love life, she's made no secret of her strange age-gap crush on former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. While speaking with AL.com about being a diehard football fan in a 2024 interview, she remembered meeting the sportscaster at the White House several years prior. "A source had actually told me that he was FaceTiming recruits from the Oval Office. ... [So] I asked him at the sticks [an area outside the West Wing], 'Did you call any recruits when you were inside?'" Collins recalled. "And he looked at me like, 'How did you know that?'"

Collins shared her admiration for Saban and said she would love the chance to interview him. "I think it's just because he's so wise and he has so many amazing life experiences that I would just be curious to hear him talk and tell stories," she gushed. "Normally I'm like grilling people who are taxpayer funded, so it'd be a little bit different, I think. But I would be more intimidated and more nervous to mess it up than I would be with anything else," the CNN anchor added.

