Bill Rancic's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Pics
Since the finale of "Giuliana & Bill," we don't hear much about Bill Rancic anymore. The time that goes between his public appearances give ample opportunities for observers to notice his physical changes. And it just so happens that he has changed quite a bit since he burst onto the scene after becoming the first winner of Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" in 2004. As the side-by-side pictures from 2006 and 2025 below show, Bill has acquired a more mature look, which is to be expected.
But Bill's face has also seemingly gotten a bit more round, making his nose slightly more prominent as well. His skin, on the other hand, has remained incredibly smooth for a man in his mid-50s. He looks pretty darn good, but he certainly looks different. We aren't the only ones to have noticed it. Bill sparked plastic surgery rumors in March 2024, when his wife, Giuliana Rancic, shared a picture on Instagram that had many social media users doing a double take.
The photo showed Giuliana and Bill with their son, Duke, as they celebrated Easter in an Italian restaurant in D.C. "I literally just now seen this and was like WAIT!! Is she with someone else now???" an Instagram user commented. Another fan also noted his physical transformation but didn't think it was a bad thing. "Bill you look soooo different. Still handsome though!!" the netizen quipped. There is no evidence that Bill has gone under the knife, but he has admitted to taking pretty good care of his looks.
Bill Rancic takes care of his skin and hair
Bill Rancic isn't above seeking out professional help to look his best. In 2023, he revealed that he is willing to do quite a bit to improve the appearance of his skin. "I'm not a beauty guru by any means [but] you can't be afraid to try stuff. I was in LA recently and I got a laser facial, and I never really had a facial before. I'm 52!" he told New Beauty. He was pretty impressed with the results. "I have got to tell you, my skin felt pretty darn good!" he said.
Besides facials, Bill and Giuliana also prioritize rest to ensure their skin health. "Sleep is definitely something that Bill and I recognize as very important," she revealed. But skincare isn't the only aspect of his physical appearance that Bill pays attention to. He has been an open book regarding his hair loss — and the steps he has taken to counteract it. In 2012, he even became an ambassador for Rogaine, one of the brand names for the medication minoxidil. "There's definitely been a positive change in my hair since I started using the product, so I'll let you be the judge," he said (via PR Newswire).
Bill's experience with hair loss started early on, a factor that contributed to his strong desire to fight it. "One day I was looking at a picture of myself, and I almost didn't recognize myself," he said in a 2014 interview. Now in his 50s, he still has a head full of hair, so his approach has seemingly paid off.