Bill Rancic's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Pics

Since the finale of "Giuliana & Bill," we don't hear much about Bill Rancic anymore. The time that goes between his public appearances give ample opportunities for observers to notice his physical changes. And it just so happens that he has changed quite a bit since he burst onto the scene after becoming the first winner of Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" in 2004. As the side-by-side pictures from 2006 and 2025 below show, Bill has acquired a more mature look, which is to be expected.

But Bill's face has also seemingly gotten a bit more round, making his nose slightly more prominent as well. His skin, on the other hand, has remained incredibly smooth for a man in his mid-50s. He looks pretty darn good, but he certainly looks different. We aren't the only ones to have noticed it. Bill sparked plastic surgery rumors in March 2024, when his wife, Giuliana Rancic, shared a picture on Instagram that had many social media users doing a double take.

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The photo showed Giuliana and Bill with their son, Duke, as they celebrated Easter in an Italian restaurant in D.C. "I literally just now seen this and was like WAIT!! Is she with someone else now???" an Instagram user commented. Another fan also noted his physical transformation but didn't think it was a bad thing. "Bill you look soooo different. Still handsome though!!" the netizen quipped. There is no evidence that Bill has gone under the knife, but he has admitted to taking pretty good care of his looks.