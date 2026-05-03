What Ella Langley Did To Tune Up Her Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

It's very common to see celebs undergo cosmetic surgery transformations, whether from their own personal desires, public criticism, pressure from their agents, or a need to conform to beauty standards. Country star Ella Langley — who once joked that she didn't need Botox because her perfect bangs would cover any imperfections in her forehead — might just be the latest celebrity to have jumped on the trend, at least according to the internet. We're not sure, so Nicki Swift consulted with board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan, who analyzed the two images below and made the educated guess that she had.

"There appears to be some changes in lip volume and definition over time, and she may have had fillers," noted Dr. Mohan. Although Langley, one of country music's most promising new voices, put out her first album in 2024, she's been building a following for more than half a decade. This means that fans have had a few years to get acquainted with her face, and some of them agree with Dr. Mohan that her appearance has shifted a little.

Jason Kempin & Julian Hamilton/Getty

For reference, the shot on the left features Langley at SiriusXM Studios in 2024, while the image on the right shows her at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2026. While she's gorgeous in both photos, her lips appear undoubtedly plumper in the second shot. Her features also seem more chiseled, but does that mean she's had plastic surgery? Whether she has or not, Dr. Mohan likes the look. "Whatever she had done looks conservative and natural," he told us.