Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore's Age Gap Made A Cameo In These Pics

Former Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore rocked the entertainment industry when they linked up despite their staggering 15-year age gap. Fans first noticed the blossoming couple when they were publicly seen together on a double date with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter in Miami, Florida, in May 2003. In September 2005, the actors tied the knot at a wedding hosted at their own home in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple never had children after they suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2006, though they had Moore's three daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, to raise. In November 2011, they announced their split after Kutcher's rumored infidelity. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton," Moore said at the time of their announcement (via People). "As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life." Their high-profile divorce was not finalized until November 2013.

Despite calling it quits over a decade ago, Moore and Kutcher's massive age-gap marriage is still a widely discussed topic in the history of Hollywood. Fuel was added to the conversation in 2019 when Moore released her memoir, "Inside Out," in which she discusses Kutcher's infidelity. While Kutcher and Mila Kunis' age gap is obvious in their current marriage, his astronomical age gap with his ex-wife was even more glaring.