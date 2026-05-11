Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore's Age Gap Made A Cameo In These Pics
Former Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore rocked the entertainment industry when they linked up despite their staggering 15-year age gap. Fans first noticed the blossoming couple when they were publicly seen together on a double date with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter in Miami, Florida, in May 2003. In September 2005, the actors tied the knot at a wedding hosted at their own home in Beverly Hills, California.
The couple never had children after they suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2006, though they had Moore's three daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, to raise. In November 2011, they announced their split after Kutcher's rumored infidelity. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton," Moore said at the time of their announcement (via People). "As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life." Their high-profile divorce was not finalized until November 2013.
Despite calling it quits over a decade ago, Moore and Kutcher's massive age-gap marriage is still a widely discussed topic in the history of Hollywood. Fuel was added to the conversation in 2019 when Moore released her memoir, "Inside Out," in which she discusses Kutcher's infidelity. While Kutcher and Mila Kunis' age gap is obvious in their current marriage, his astronomical age gap with his ex-wife was even more glaring.
Their age gap was glaring at the Guess Who LA premiere
In March 2005, just ahead of their marriage, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were photographed at the afterparty for the Los Angeles premiere of Kutcher's movie "Guess Who." Moore sported a baggy, long-sleeved shirt while Kutcher rocked a deep V-neck to show off his chest. Kutcher's skin looks nearly flawless in the photo, while the fine lines on Moore's face are emphasized by the angle of the shot. The lines around her mouth and nose, in particular, make Moore look notably older than Kutcher, who seems incredibly boyish in the pic.
Demi Moore's updo makes her look older
Demi Moore has had some bad looks in her long and brilliant career, and the updo haircut featured in this photo was one of the worst. The pic captured Moore and Ashton Kutcher in all-black outfits as they arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of "No Strings Attached" in January 2011. While their attire was color-coordinated and they were dressed to impress, the aging lines across Moore's neck and forehead that the updo revealed betrayed the couple's age gap.
Ashton Kutcher was closer in age to Demi Moore's daughter
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were at the very start of their relationship in June 2003 when they attended the "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle" premiere alongside Moore's ex-husband. Kutcher looked so out of place posing with Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, and the older couple's three daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis. At 25 years old, Kutcher ultimately looked like either a photobomber invading a family pic or one of Moore and Bruce's children. In fact, Moore's oldest daughter, Rumoer, is only 10 years younger than Kutcher.
Demi Moore looks much older in a scarf
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's relationship appeared to be going strong when they were photographed at the Tanqueray Ten Lounge in February 2004, but their age gap was on full display. The couple posed awkwardly for the photo, with Kutcher standing behind Moore and holding her hand in an unnatural position. In fact, it was Moore's exposed hand, with its wrinkles and protruding veins, that made her look especially older. Her old-fashioned scarf didn't help, either, nor did her nasolabial folds. Meanwhile, Kutcher's swooping long hair and perfect skin emphasized his youth, making the couple look mismatched.
Demi Moore looks like Ashton Kutcher's mom in photos
The complete timeline of Demi Moore's relationships is odd to say the least, and her romance with Ashton Kutcher is no different. In a photo captured at the beginning of their relationship on September 28, 2003, in Beverly Hills, California, it is painfully obvious that the new couple was in totally different stages of their lives when they first got together. Moore was already a mother of three and visibly much older than Kutcher, who still looked like a college student.
They did not look romantic at a Valentine's Day event
A year before they announced their split in 2011, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attended the premiere of "Valentine's Day" on February 8, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Despite the movie's romantic focus and it being the week of Valentine's Day, the couple looked anything but romantic. The pair did not even embrace or stand close together to pose for photos. They stood an awkward distance apart while appearing incapable of even forcing a smile. Kutcher still looked radiant, while Moore's stress lines were deepening. The standoff made them look less like a couple and more like costars playing a frustrated mom with her young adult son.
Ashton Kutcher's long hair emphasized his youth
As the pair was getting closer to the end of their marriage, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher attended the premiere of "Margin Call" at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Moore was approaching her 50s when this photo was captured, making her age nearly impossible to hide. Kutcher, on the other hand, looked like a young bachelor with his long locks and radiant skin. Even his subtle stubble was not enough to make him look closer in age to his wife.
Ashton Kutcher's facial hair couldn't hide the massive age gap
Even when Ashton Kutcher decided to embrace his facial hair, he still looked much younger than his ex-wife, Demi Moore. When they attended The Urban Zen Stephan Weiss Apple Awards in New York City on June 9, 2011, the "That '70s Show" actor showed off his lumberjack look with long brown hair and patchy facial hair. While Kutcher did manage to look much older than he did earlier that year at the Sundance Film Festival, Moore's deepening nasolabial folds continued to expose their age gap. A few months after their unhappy appearance, they announced their split in November 2011.
His short hair also made him look younger
Ashton Kutcher looked incredibly young next to ex-wife Demi Moore at Ubid.com's celebrity auction to benefit hurricane victims in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2005. The event was held just a few months after Hurricane Katrina ripped through New Orleans, Louisiana. Kutcher's current wife, Mila Kunis, was also in attendance with her then-boyfriend, "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. Kutcher's short hairstyle managed to make him look even younger than his long, eligible bachelor hairstyle. Despite their glaring age gap, the newlywed couple looked happy in the photo captured the same year as their wedding.