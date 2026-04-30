10 Years After Losing Her Husband, Céline Dion Is Reportedly Back On The Market

Céline Dion's love life has been quiet since the death of her husband René Angélil, but reports indicate she is open to finding love again. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer's husband died in January 2016 after having throat cancer for many years. In addition to the tragedy of losing Angélil, Dion had major health issues of her own as she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, in 2022. Fortunately, Dion has responded well to treatment and even announced in March that she would be performing comeback shows.

On the heels of her health turning around, the Canadian-born singer has reportedly considered playing the field again. "Céline is in a much better place these days and starting to feel like herself again, which has opened the door to the idea of dating," a source told Closer Weekly in a piece published on April 10. "No one will ever replace René, he will always be her one true soulmate, but she's reached a point where she feels ready to have some companionship in her life," they told the outlet. The insider added that Dion is in "no rush to fall in love again," but with her health improving, she is willing to give love a chance.

Three years after Angélil's passing, Dion spoke rather candidly about her outlook on dating at the time. "I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she said on "Today." The "I'm Alive" artist was not open to dating but admitted there were things about having a partner that she yearned for. "I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, 'You're beautiful,'" she said. Around the time of that interview, a mysterious man popped into Dion's life and had people buzzing.