10 Years After Losing Her Husband, Céline Dion Is Reportedly Back On The Market
Céline Dion's love life has been quiet since the death of her husband René Angélil, but reports indicate she is open to finding love again. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer's husband died in January 2016 after having throat cancer for many years. In addition to the tragedy of losing Angélil, Dion had major health issues of her own as she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, in 2022. Fortunately, Dion has responded well to treatment and even announced in March that she would be performing comeback shows.
On the heels of her health turning around, the Canadian-born singer has reportedly considered playing the field again. "Céline is in a much better place these days and starting to feel like herself again, which has opened the door to the idea of dating," a source told Closer Weekly in a piece published on April 10. "No one will ever replace René, he will always be her one true soulmate, but she's reached a point where she feels ready to have some companionship in her life," they told the outlet. The insider added that Dion is in "no rush to fall in love again," but with her health improving, she is willing to give love a chance.
Three years after Angélil's passing, Dion spoke rather candidly about her outlook on dating at the time. "I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she said on "Today." The "I'm Alive" artist was not open to dating but admitted there were things about having a partner that she yearned for. "I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, 'You're beautiful,'" she said. Around the time of that interview, a mysterious man popped into Dion's life and had people buzzing.
Céline Dion's rumored tryst
In January 2019, only a few years after René Angélil's death, Céline Dion was romantically linked to dancer Pepe Muñoz. The pair were spotted holding hands, and the press ran with it, assuming that "The Power of Love" singer had found a new beau. Gossip about her love life became so intense that Dion opened up about the dating rumors and addressed them in an interview with The Sun. "Yeah, there's another man in my life but not THE man in my life," she said, referring to Muñoz. Dion explained that the two were close, but it was purely platonic. "We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved," she said before being asked if she considered herself to be single. "By the way, when I say, 'I am single,' please, leave me alone. Thanks," Dion said.
Not everyone was convinced that Dion and Muñoz were simply just BFFs, and later that year, rumors swirled that not only were the two dating, but the dancer had started to take over the singer's operations as her de facto manager (similar to her late husband). One source told Page Six in 2019 that Muñoz was becoming a problem, but another insider squashed that speculation. "He's an amazing inspiration for her. He's inspiring her to take risks," the source told the publication.
Later that year, Dion set the record straight about her and Muñoz's relationship. "I don't date, I don't have a boyfriend," she said on "Watch What Happens Live." Dion then specifically addressed the speculation around her and Muñoz being seen holding hands. "One day I said, 'He's gay. He's not my boyfriend. He's gay. Calm down,'" she added.