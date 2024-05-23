Celine Dion Shows Emotional Toll Of Her Health Issues Like We've Never Seen Before

Celine Dion has opened up about her health problems like never before in the heartbreaking trailer for her Prime Video documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion."

Since the 1990s, the music icon has dominated the pop music scene with her stunning voice, unforgettable hits, and show-stopping performances. But in December 2022, Dion's career came to a screeching halt after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome. Individuals with the health condition suffer from muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can worsen over time, according to John Hopkins Medicine. "Unfortunately, the spams affect every aspect of my daily life," she revealed in an emotional Instagram video statement (via E! News). "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."

Since that day, Dion has remained relatively mum about her health issues, taking a noticeable step back from the spotlight and performing. However on May 23, Prime Video released the first trailer for her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," which shines a heart-wrenching spotlight on the emotional turmoil Dion has endured since being diagnosed. "It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show," she tearfully admits in one clip. "I miss it so much. The people. I miss them." For fans who wish to know what Dion has been up to during these last two years, you won't want to miss this.