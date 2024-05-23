Celine Dion Shows Emotional Toll Of Her Health Issues Like We've Never Seen Before
Celine Dion has opened up about her health problems like never before in the heartbreaking trailer for her Prime Video documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion."
Since the 1990s, the music icon has dominated the pop music scene with her stunning voice, unforgettable hits, and show-stopping performances. But in December 2022, Dion's career came to a screeching halt after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome. Individuals with the health condition suffer from muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can worsen over time, according to John Hopkins Medicine. "Unfortunately, the spams affect every aspect of my daily life," she revealed in an emotional Instagram video statement (via E! News). "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."
Since that day, Dion has remained relatively mum about her health issues, taking a noticeable step back from the spotlight and performing. However on May 23, Prime Video released the first trailer for her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," which shines a heart-wrenching spotlight on the emotional turmoil Dion has endured since being diagnosed. "It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show," she tearfully admits in one clip. "I miss it so much. The people. I miss them." For fans who wish to know what Dion has been up to during these last two years, you won't want to miss this.
Celine Dion breaks down emotional health journey
After keeping her tragic health journey private, Celine Dion finally pulled back the curtain with the release of her "I Am: Celine Dion" documentary trailer. The epic teaser kicks off with archival footage of the legendary singer delivering one of her impressive high notes. "Is the sound man okay?" Dion jokes. As the trailer continues, clips of the Grammy-winner's high energy concerts flash across the screen as she wisely states that her voice is the conductor of her life. "When your voice brings you joy, you're the best of yourself. I need my instrument," she continues. However, things take a heartbreaking turn when a man can be heard calling 911 before it transitions to Dion announcing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Despite the serious circumstances, the "I'm Alive" singer remains optimistic, with her exclaiming in a voiceover, "I see my life, and I love every piece of it."
Toward the end of the trailer, Dion gives fans a sneak peek into how she has been navigating her diagnosis, including the various pills she consumes and the strenuous physical therapy in which she partakes. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl, and I won't stop," she says in between tears. After the trailer's release, "Today" host Hoda Kotb revealed more behind-the-scenes tea about the documentary, noting that Dion almost died from her disorder. "I couldn't believe what they were able to capture in that documentary," she said. "I Am: Celine Dion" is set drop on June 25, 2024.