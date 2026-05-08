Before & After Pics Of Jenna Bush Hager Show How Weight Loss Transformed Her
Jenna Bush Hager has completely transformed her look through a series of lifestyle adjustments. One of the results of her changed habits was a significant weight loss. And the changes are visible when we compare old photos against current ones. In the 2016 image below on the left, Hager clearly boasted a fuller figure when seen next to the 2025 photo on the right.
Hager looks great in both but she has discussed feeling healthier after implementing the lifestyle changes that led to the weight loss. "I have to be really cognizant of what I put in my body, and I think I realized [in the past] that I wasn't doing that to the best of my ability," she told Women's Health in 2024. But instead of focusing on her weight, she prefers to focus on her health. That's why she doesn't even own a scale. "I don't want to be beholden to some number on a machine that makes me feel bad," she said on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2023.
Instead, Hager focuses on exercise by going to the gym Monday through Thursday, she told Today. Because of her approach, she found no benefit in joining the list of celebrities who have turned to Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs. "Food is so good! I mean I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons," she told "Today with Jenna & Friends" in 2025 (via People). It sounds like Hager has found the right approach for her.
Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to body shaming
Jenna Bush Hager always struggled with body image. And those around her didn't always help. In fact, loved ones sometimes made it all even more painful. It turns out that Hager is among the celebrities who have been body shamed by their family. In her case, it was her grandmother, Barbara Bush (seen above), who made hurtful comments when she was a teenager. Hager still remembers those words in vivid detail. She was sunbathing next to her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, in a yellow bikini, when the former first lady walked outside.
Hager recalled on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in January 2023: "My grandmother, who I adore but had kind of a biting personality, said something like, 'Oh, Jenna! Looking chubby.'" The feeling of wanting to fall off the face of the earth stayed with her. Hager later understood how these behaviors have been passed down through generations when her grandmother told her that her own mother made similar comments to her. "Her mother always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it," she told co-host Hoda Kotb. "Martha's the pretty one. You're the funny one. You're the smart one."
That made Hager appreciate her own mother, Laura Bush, for never focusing on body image, using her as inspiration for how to tackle said issues with her children, particularly her two daughters, Mila and Poppy. "She definitely would never self-hate in front of us. I want to make sure I'm modeling that type of love to my kids," Hager said on her "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in June 2023.