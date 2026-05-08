Before & After Pics Of Jenna Bush Hager Show How Weight Loss Transformed Her

Jenna Bush Hager has completely transformed her look through a series of lifestyle adjustments. One of the results of her changed habits was a significant weight loss. And the changes are visible when we compare old photos against current ones. In the 2016 image below on the left, Hager clearly boasted a fuller figure when seen next to the 2025 photo on the right.

Hager looks great in both but she has discussed feeling healthier after implementing the lifestyle changes that led to the weight loss. "I have to be really cognizant of what I put in my body, and I think I realized [in the past] that I wasn't doing that to the best of my ability," she told Women's Health in 2024. But instead of focusing on her weight, she prefers to focus on her health. That's why she doesn't even own a scale. "I don't want to be beholden to some number on a machine that makes me feel bad," she said on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2023.

Jean Catuffe & Craig Barritt/Getty

Instead, Hager focuses on exercise by going to the gym Monday through Thursday, she told Today. Because of her approach, she found no benefit in joining the list of celebrities who have turned to Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs. "Food is so good! I mean I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons," she told "Today with Jenna & Friends" in 2025 (via People). It sounds like Hager has found the right approach for her.