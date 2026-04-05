Once Hollywood's worst-kept secret, the use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and others to assist in weight loss has gone fully mainstream in the entertainment industry. That includes the world of television, where personalities ranging from news anchors and talk show hosts to reality stars and comedians have taken the plunge.

Previously, these stars may have hidden behind shaky explanations for their resulting transformations. "Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" said Amy Schumer when calling out her peers on a 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News). "Like, shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop." However, more and more celebrities are opting to address their use head-on.

From the co-hosts of "The View" turning their show into an unofficial GLP-1 discussion group to "Real Housewives" alumni sharing their experiences of weight-loss medications, small-screen stars are now breaking down the do's, don'ts, disappointments, and dramatic transformations of their journeys. Here are 12 TV personalities who have copped to using Ozempic or another GLP-1.