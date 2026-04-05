TV Personalities Who Have Copped To Using Ozempic Or Another GLP-1
Once Hollywood's worst-kept secret, the use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and others to assist in weight loss has gone fully mainstream in the entertainment industry. That includes the world of television, where personalities ranging from news anchors and talk show hosts to reality stars and comedians have taken the plunge.
Previously, these stars may have hidden behind shaky explanations for their resulting transformations. "Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" said Amy Schumer when calling out her peers on a 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News). "Like, shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop." However, more and more celebrities are opting to address their use head-on.
From the co-hosts of "The View" turning their show into an unofficial GLP-1 discussion group to "Real Housewives" alumni sharing their experiences of weight-loss medications, small-screen stars are now breaking down the do's, don'ts, disappointments, and dramatic transformations of their journeys. Here are 12 TV personalities who have copped to using Ozempic or another GLP-1.
Whoopi Goldberg
As much or more so than many other television personalities, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been matter-of-fact about her use of a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist. Goldberg addressed her noticeable weight loss during a March 2024 episode of "The View," revealing that she had decided to use weight-loss medication after reaching 300 pounds while filming "Till" and contending with health struggles a few years earlier, including double pneumonia and sepsis.
"I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 lbs. when I made Till," Goldberg said (via People). "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff," Goldberg said. "And one of the things that's helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro. That's what I used."
Goldberg later discussed her transformation during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where Clarkson declared that the comedian/actress was like "Benjamin Button." Goldberg credited her youthful appearance to her weight loss, saying that she had lost "almost two people" thanks to "that wonderful shot that works for folk who need some help."
Sunny Hostin
COVID-19 did a massive number on society. Even now, years after the height of the pandemic, some industries have yet to fully recover from the lockdown era. The lives and health of individuals were greatly affected, too, and another alumna of "The View" — co-host Sunny Hostin — is a prime example of that.
As Goldberg was talking about her own health situation and revealing her Mounjaro use, Hostin let it be known that she gained 40 pounds during the pandemic. And, like Goldberg, she turned to Mounjaro to flip the proverbial script. "All I did was eat ... I love to cook, and I found out, I love to eat," Hostin said on the show (via People). "I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air. So, I also took Mounjaro."
Hostin said that she noticed results within a month of taking the GLP-1 drug on a low dosage, and praised its use for people who are looking to improve their health. "I think these medications are changing lives and saving lives," she said.
Joy Behar
Another alum of "The View" and the only member of the daytime talk show's original panel who has remained in her chair — save for a brief firing in the past — Joy Behar's own GLP-1 admission came more recently than those of her cohorts. During a 2026 episode of "The View," when Whoopi Goldberg and guest-host Savannah Chrisley (more on her later) spoke out about their GLP-1 success stories, Behar revealed that she, too, had used a weight-loss drug, losing 25 pounds in the process.
While Behar, who's now in her 80s, didn't go into specifics about what prompted her to turn to weight-loss drugs or if she was experiencing any related health conditions, the comedian had previously spoken in support of those who have turned to GLP-1 medications to assist with their weight management. "Diets do not work. I've been on diets up and down, up and down. You lose it, then you gain it back," Behar said of the weight loss struggle (via People). "Nobody wants to be fat except a sumo wrestler. It's uncomfortable, your clothes don't fit, everybody wants to lose weight."
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley is best-known to fans for her involvement in the long-running USA Network reality television series "Chrisley Knows Best," which chronicles the exploits of her real estate tycoon father Todd Chrisley and the rest of their family. However, the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA and "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens" star has also made headlines in late 2025 when she revealed that she would be turning to a GLP-1 medication to assist with her current weight-loss journey.
"I love tirzepatide," Chrisley explained on an episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." "It doesn't give me all the side effects that some of these other ones give people. So, then I can compare my bloodwork before taking it and after taking it and see where my biological age is, how my A1C is, all those things." While Chrisley expressed excitement about incorporating a GLP-1 into her regimen — later revealing her 40-pound weight loss on "The View" — her decision to start selling weight-loss drugs through her GoodGirlRX website that later landed her in hot water with the federal government.
As reported by TMZ in 2026, Chrisley received a warning from the FDA for making misleading claims about GLP-1 drugs. "The compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide products displayed on your website identify 'GoodGirlRX' on the pictured label, suggesting GoodGirlRX is the compounder of those drugs when in fact it is not," an FDA warning letter read. There were also false allusions to medications being "FDA-approved" or having yielded "clinically proven results."
Scott Disick
While the television personalities discussed to this point spoke out about their use of weight-loss medication on their own terms, Scott Disick's experience is a different story entirely. Like many other people using GLP-1 drugs — or any medication, really — Disick was seemingly content to manage his own health situation privately. That was until cameras filming an episode of "The Kardashians" captured boxes of Mounjaro inside of his refrigerator as he was discussing his new healthy lifestyle with Khloé Kardashian.
On a later episode, it was shown that Kardashian was the one who smartened Disick — who has an eyebrow-raising dating history — to the production's faux pas. "Did you see from the show?" Khloé said during a FaceTime call with Disick (via Entertainment Tonight/Facebook). "Did you see what's in your fridge?" In short order, Disick realized what Kardashian was referring to and dropped an "Oh, f**k me running!" before declaring, "By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it."
Fast-forward to now, and Disick clearly has a sense of humor about the incident, appearing in a farcical ad campaign for "The GLP-1 Milk Gallon by Lord Disick," i.e., a special milk carton containing a special slot for a GLP-1 pen.
Kelly Clarkson
Celebrities have always faced intense scrutiny regarding their physical appearance and style choices. Female stars are forced to endure a higher level of discourse about their image, which can lead to vicious commentary about fluctuating weight levels. Such has been the case for "American Idol" alum, talk show host, and pop queen Kelly Clarkson, who has been body-shamed by fans, observers, and even members of the media over the years.
And while the "Stronger" singer continues to be the subject of such chatter, her appearance is notably different now after losing a reported 60 pounds, as noted in a 2024 Extra report. She later revealed that she incorporated the use of a GLP-1 medication to help her achieve her new look. Clarkson spoke out about the health challenges that led her to explore GLP-1 use while interviewing "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg on her show that same year.
"[Her GLP-1 medication] is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my blood work got so bad." Clarkson added that she hadn't noticed that her weight had reached a level she wasn't comfortable with until seeing video footage of herself. "We were in my house in New York, like, watching it to — I was going to release it — and then, all of a sudden, I paused it and I was like, 'Who the **** is that?!'"
Andy Cohen
While the GLP-1 craze has fully taken hold in Hollywood, with a multitude of stars speaking out on their respective decisions to use, embrace, or rebuke the use of weight-loss drugs, not all of those who are taking them are going about it in exactly the same way. Some celebs have accomplished their results by using Ozempic, others are on Wegovy, Mounjaro, or some other drug (or have experimented with multiple different drugs). Then there's the matter of dosage and delivery method to consider. For his part, "Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen — who has experienced some awkward moments on the show — saw results while microdosing a GLP-1 medication.
"Given that for 20 years I have been asking people about their body regimens and that I've been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet ... I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did, this summer, lose a good chunk of weight by micro-dosing a GLP-1 all summer," Cohen said during a 2025 episode of his SiriusXM radio show (via People). Cohen added (via Page Six) that his doctor had been recommending a GLP-1 for some time to assist with weight loss and to "treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, little research has been done in determining whether microdosing GLP-1 medications is safe and/or effective.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is one of the most widely recognized figures in media. Even now, well over a decade after the final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" aired, she remains a major presence in popular culture. Throughout Winfrey's decades in the public eye, her weight and appearance have fluctuated, and she has received much weight-related criticism.
"It was a public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," Winfrey told People in 2023. "The things that were said about me, said to me, around me, the jokes that were made. You could not get away with it in the slightest sense today. ... I was on the cover of some magazine and it said, 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy.'" These days, though, Winfrey is looking slightly slimmer after employing GLP-1 medication alongside exercise and other lifestyle changes in an effort to improve her health.
At one point, Winfrey had to stop using her GLP-1, but eventually reincorporated it into her health management process after gaining back some weight. In a 2025 interview with People, she likened the medication to other, more common drugs that people take to keep themselves healthy. "I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up," she told the outlet. "The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications."
Sharon Osbourne
While much of the buzz generated by people who have copped to using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro is positive in nature and focused on physical transformations that they're happy with, not every star who has taken the plunge is giving a rosy review of their experience. Ozzfest creator and "The Talk" alum Sharon Osbourne — whose efforts to reshape her body date back decades — can be counted among the denizens who have turned to GLP-1 medications to aid in their health journeys. And while her appearance has changed dramatically over the years, she has also lived with some undesired impacts.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2023, Osbourne revealed that she started taking Ozempic the prior year, after which she dropped more than 40 pounds in just a few months. However, the widow of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne further noted that she had reached a point where she couldn't "afford to lose any more," and opined that the drug shouldn't be given to young people. "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be," she told the outlet. "Be careful what you wish for."
Nevertheless, she maintained that she's not sweating how other people felt about her physical appearance. "I've never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I've paid a fortune to try and look attractive," she added. "I was never a beauty. I was never blessed that way. I was blessed with a pair of balls instead of great t**s!"
Chelsea Handler
Where celebrity GLP-1 use is concerned, comedian/writer/host Chelsea Handler may just be in a zone all her own. While other stars have leapt full force — and with specific intent — into the world of GLP-1 dosing, Handler was apparently taking one without even knowing it. "My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," Handler said during a 2023 episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via E! News). "I didn't even know I was on it." Handler claimed that she was simply told, "If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good."
Regardless of the results, Handler ultimately decided the drug wasn't for her. While having lunch with a friend who was also on Ozempic, Handler reportedly observed that the two had similar symptoms, including nauseousness, before making the connection that they were actually using the same medication. In the end, Handler decided to give her supply away after ceasing her own injections. "I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realized I didn't want to use it because it was silly," she said. "It's for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I'm like, 'OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'" Nevertheless, her transformation remains a sight to see.
Tracy Morgan
Former "30 Rock" and "SNL" star Tracy Morgan has endured more than his share of medical challenges over the years. In 2025, he was escorted via wheelchair from his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden during a New York Knicks basketball game with what was later deemed to be a bout with food poisoning. He has also lived with Type 2 diabetes since the mid-1990s, undergone a kidney transplant, and found himself in a coma in 2014 following a near-fatal automobile accident with a Wal-Mart truck/driver. In 2023, he revealed that he had turned to Ozempic to help manage his weight/diet.
During a 2023 appearance on "Today," Morgan told cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he had used the drug to achieve his noticeably leaner look at the time. "That's how this weight got lost," the comedian/actor said. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go." Fast-forward a year and Morgan was joking that he had learned to "out-eat" Ozempic, gaining 40 pounds in the process. When the statement caused an outcry, he later clarified that he was joking about the weight gain. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it," he told E! News. Still, he wasn't able to escape Ozempic face.
Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss has known full well the importance of maintaining an image that the public can roll with. During the 1990s, she rose to the top of the pop music scene — where image is an integral part of finding commercial success — as part of the girl group Xscape. More recently, she achieved reality TV stardom as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and other series. However, GLP-1 medication ended up not being the answer in her efforts to maintain a youthful and healthy appearance amid her continuing entertainment career.
After watching others shed pounds with drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, Burruss revealed during a 2024 episode of Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that she took a flier on the former. However, the results weren't what she hoped they would be. "I was like, 'OK, I'm going to try this.' And I didn't lose any weight," she said, adding that even her doctor was confused by what transpired. "It didn't curb my appetite. I know some people are like, 'Oh, I can't eat.' Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal and dessert."
Eventually, Burruss was able to achieve her desired look without Ozempic. In 2026, she posted an Instagram snap revealing her newly toned abs, writing, "I was about 161 lbs. Now I'm down to 145 in less than 2 months. No diet meds. Just a little stress... & then changed my eating, prayer, fasting, & working on me."